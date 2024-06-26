Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Belgium have again left it late to spark a run of form and get themselves through a major tournament group stage, but they know that it’s effectively win-and-in for them at Euro 2024.

A desperate showing in their opener was followed up with a much more vibrant and cohesive performance to earn a win in game two, and Group E is now there for the taking for them - and everyone else, given all four sides are locked on three points before the last matches take place.

Ukraine, of course, have more reason than most to provide sporting success as a means of relief right now, but they’ll have to be at the top of their game to match the Red Devils if Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku play in tandem as they did last time out.

A draw could be good for both to progress but might still leave Ukraine slightly nervous - a win and they’re definitely through.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Ukraine vs Belgium?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on 26 June at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed on the iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. For a full list of fixtures and TV channels across Euro 2024 click here.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Ukraine have nobody to worry about in terms of fitness or suspension, so it’s likely to be the same starting XI which saw them bounce back to beat Slovakia last time out. That means Anatolii Trubin should keep his place in goal and Artem Dovbyk will lead the line again.

Belgium do have a few absentees, but injury doubts Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier wouldn’t have been starting anyway. Dodi Lukebakio might have been a consideration on the flank but is suspended. Arthur Theate is the only other possible player to miss out with injury.

Predicted lineups

UKR - Trubin, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Zinchenkp, Shaparenko, Brazhko, Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk, Dovbyk

BEL - Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, De Cuyper, Onana, Tielemans, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku

Odds

Ukraine 4/1

Draw 10/3

Belgium 8/13

Prediction

Belgium showed some fighting spirit at last, as well as technical quality everyone knows they have, in their last game. If they show the same again they’ll win. Ukraine 0-2 Belgium.

