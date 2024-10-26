West Ham vs Manchester United betting tips

West Ham vs Manchester United betting preview

Two managers under massive pressure come face-to-face when West Ham welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium on Sunday.

Julen Lopetegui has overseen just two wins from eight matches in the Premier League since taking over from David Moyes, conceding 15 as the Hammers struggle in 15th. The former Wolves manager has also failed to integrate his new attacking talent, with Niklas Fullkrug’s constant injury issues and Crysencio Summerville’s minimal impact leading many to think the club’s summer recruitment was a futile process.

It hasn’t been much better for Erik ten Hag at United, who was given the benefit of the doubt during the summer after ending a dismal season with an FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City. United are 12th, have managed one win in seven across all competitions, and continue to remain one defeat from disaster.

Jarrod Bowen led West Ham to a comfortable 2-0 victory in this fixture last season. United haven’t scored on their last two trips to the London Stadium and are proving flat in front of goal this campaign, suggesting it might be another difficult day for Ten Hag’s men. The Dutchman will at least be happy to know his former Ajax charge Mohammed Kudus will miss the game after his red card against Tottenham.

With neither side in any kind of form, there isn’t a great deal between them in the match odds on betting sites with United favoured but not by much. West Ham are a best-price of 15/8 on betting apps, while the draw is 14/5.

West Ham vs Man United betting tips: Hammers turn the tide

Form often goes out of the window when United are in town. Ten Hag’s side are so vulnerable that they can make stumbling teams look better than they are. West Ham will be buoyed by the prospect of taking down a side they’ve enjoyed playing in recent times.

The likes of Bowen and Summerville are the types of player United keep letting influence games. Tricky wingers who fancy a dribble get space against the Red Devils, as we saw with Allan Saint-Maximin’s assist in the 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday night. Brennan Johnson had fun against United, and Dejan Kulusevski, who flitted between wide and central positions, made Old Trafford his playground when Spurs whacked United 3-0.

Football betting sites indicate there is a good chance United could start well and fall off by scoring the first goal and then losing. We’ve consistently witnessed this under Ten Hag’s tutelage; the Red Devils are prone to giving up leads and completely capitulating when they concede one goal.

Although there’s been a slight uptick in United’s control since the loss to Spurs, goalkeeper Andre Onana has needed to be in fine form to secure a run of three draws and a win. His stunning double save in midweek was a reminder that United are fragile and there for the taking.

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction 1: West Ham to win from behind - 21/2 BetVictor

West Ham vs Man United betting tips: Eriksen to maintain form

It looked like Christian Eriksen’s United career was slowly coming to an end. The Denmark star barely made an impact last season, and at 32 years old, his future prospects seemed to be dwindling. However, he’s been United’s best outfield player since he scored two and assisted one in September’s 7-0 League Cup win over Barnsley.

Eriksen’s four goals and three assists in eight starts perhaps only tell half the story. Ten Hag isn’t forcing him to do as much legwork as last season, allowing him to focus on picking up the ball and distributing it up the pitch. Eriksen has always performed his best when he can focus on creating chances, something United desperately need at the moment.

Manuel Ugarte’s performance against Fenerbahce will also give United fans heart. The Uruguayan delivered his first great display for the club, winning the ball that resulted in Eriksen’s goal and brilliantly sliding in to stop a certain equaliser at the other end. Kobbie Mainoo’s injury means Ugarte should now be afforded the chance to put together a run of performances, lessening Eriksen’s load as Ten Hag tries to find balance in his midfield.

Although Eriksen will be standing over most set pieces and getting to the edge of the box to support United’s attack, he’s well-priced by Premier League betting sites to score or assist in the capital. United will need him if they’re to come away with a decent result.

West Ham vs Manchester United prediction 2: Christian Eriksen to score or assist - 5/2 Unibet

