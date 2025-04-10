Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Masters is just around the corner, and the world’s best players compete for the most prestigious individual prize in the game this weekend.

The Masters is the biggest event on the golf calendar, and like most Masters betting sites, BoyleSports is teeing up new customers with a competitive sign-up offer just in time for Augusta 2025.

In fact, new customers can claim a £40 welcome bonus, including £30 in free bets, when they take advantage of our exclusive BoyleSports welcome offer.

And with that in mind, we’ve compiled a guide to the BoyleSports Masters package, looking at the bookmaker’s other Masters betting offers that could help punters extract some extra value from their Masters bets.

BoyleSports Masters Offer: Bet £10, Get a £40 Welcome Bonus

New customers can claim the BoyleSports welcome offer in time to use it to wager on the first major tournament of 2025.

This BoyleSports golf offer is a mobile-exclusive promotion and requires bettors to wager £10 to unlock their £40 bonus. This is twice as large as BoyleSports’s usual sign up offer of bet £10, get £20 in free bets.

The bonus is split into a £30 free bet – which can be used on golf – and a £10 casino bonus.

This step-by-step guide below gives clear instructions on how new punters can claim their Masters free bets.

How to Claim the BoyleSports Masters Offer Step 1: Click any link on this page to visit BoyleSports from a mobile device. If you don’t use our links, you won’t be eligible for the bet £10, get £40 offer. Step 2: Register for a new account with your details on a mobile device. Step 3: Make a first deposit of £10 or more using one of the accepted payment methods. Step 4: Place a bet of £10 at minimum odds of evens (1/1) or greater on any sport. Step 5: Once your bet is settled, you’ll receive the £40 welcome bonus. Step 6: As part of the bonus, bettors will receive a £30 free bet, which can be used to wager on any sport, including golf.

BoyleSports Masters Offer Key Terms and Conditions

In this section, we’ve detailed a list of the most relevant T&Cs related to the BoyleSports welcome offer, though full terms and conditions can be found on its betting site.

The offer is available to new UK customers aged 18 and over.

Registration, first deposit and qualifying bet must be completed on a mobile device.

Customers must place a minimum £10 deposit.

Deposits made using Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards will not be eligible for the sign up bonus.

Users must place a minimum £10 stake for the qualifying bet, which must be placed at minimum odds of evens or greater.

Cashed out qualifying bets will result in bettors being ineligible for the welcome bonus.

Free bets awarded as one £30 free bet token

Free bets are valid for seven days from credit.

Casino bonus must be activated within 14 days of qualifying for it.

Casino bonus will expire three days after activation.

Any winnings from the casino bonus carry 5x wagering requirements.

BoyleSports Golf Betting Offers & Masters Promotions

BoyleSports is one of the best golf betting sites in the UK thanks to their range of regular golf offers.

In fact, they’ve introduced some special Masters betting offers this year to go with their usual promotions.

Extra Places: BoyleSports have enhanced the number of places they’ll pay out on for each-way outright winner bets at the Masters from six to 10. To that end, if bettors place an each-way bet on the Masters winner and they finish in the top places, they’ll get a return on their wager thanks to the BoyleSports Masters places offer.

Happy Hour: Get enhanced prices on as many as eight competitors at the Masters with BoyleSports’s Happy Hour promotion. Between 12pm BST and 1pm BST, bettors can take advantage of the boosted odds on selected players.

Odds boosts: In the run up to the Masters, BoyleSports will be boosting their Masters betting odds on a range of bets, such as enhancing Rory McIlroy’s odds to finish in the top 2 from 5/2 to 3/1.

Acca Insurance & Boost: Place a Masters accumulator consisting of three or more legs with each legs carrying minimum odds of 1/2 or greater and punters will get a choice to either insure or boost the acca. You can choose to boost your winnings, by up to 100 per cent, or get your money back if one leg of the acca lets you down with insurance.

Golf Acca Free Bet: Place five £5 golf accumulator bets and get a £5 free acca bet.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any BoyleSports Masters offers highlighted on this page,remember to gamble responsibly.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of The Masters betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.