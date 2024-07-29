When is Andy Murray playing at the Paris Olympics?

Support truly

Andy Murray earned himself one more match at the final tournament of his career after saving five match points in an incredible opening win alongside Dan Evans in the Olympics men’s doubles.

Murray extended his career in extraordinary fashion as he and Evans produced an incredible escape act and defeat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in a deciding tiebreak, 2-6 7-6 (7-5) (11/9).

The 37-year-old Murray, who has confirmed he is playing the final tournament of his career after withdrawing from the singles at Paris 2024, said the vicotry was one of his most memorable comebacks.

“I don’t think I’ve ever saved five match points in a row,” Murray said. “In singles it’s almost impossible to do that, so I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.”

When is Andy Murray next playing at the Olympics?

While the order of play is still to be confirmed, Murray will play his next match in the second round of the men’s doubles with Dan Evans on Tuesday 30 July.

Evans is in singles action on Monday, taking on three-time grand slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris, but Murray will have a day off to recover.

Additionally, he will have an extra day to prepare than his opponents in the second round. Murray and Evans will play either France’s Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils or Belgium’s Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. They play their first-round match on Monday.

What is Andy Murray’s record at the Olympics?

Murray has twice won singles gold at the Olympics, beating Roger Federer in straight sets to secure victory at the 2012 London Games. Four years later, he was a gold medalist again after defeating Juan Martin del Potro over four sets in Rio.

The 37-year-old will take part in his fifth Olympic Games in Paris. Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: "The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games, and it is great to see a mix of returning and first-time Olympians.

“Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio (in 2016), and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB."