Alex Yee wins spectacular gold with unbelievable comeback in the men's triathlon

Day five of the Olympics has already seen a Team GB medal rush, starting with the women’s and men’s triathlon events to kick off another busy day at Paris 2024.

Alex Yee turned his Tokyo silver into a spectacular Paris gold with a scarcely believable comeback in the men’s triathlon, which had to be postponed yesterday after failing safety tests due to pollution in the River Seine, just after Team GB’s world champion Beth Potter took a gutsy bronze in the women’s triathlon amid treacherous conditions.

Shortly after, the women’s quad sculls rowers added to the GB haul with an incredible comeback of their own to pip the Dutch boat to gold on the line. Meanwhile, in diving, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson won a resilient medal in the women’s 10m platform synchro, coming from behind to win bronze on their final dive, while BMX freestyle star Kieran Reilly secured a stunning silver at Place de la Concorde.

This evening, Katie Ledecky returns to the pool looking to extend her dominance in the women’s 1500m freestyle and claim her eighth Olympic gold, while Leon Marchand chases an unprecedented double in a single session as he goes for gold in the 200m breaststroke and butterfly.

And Spanish duo Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are in tennis action in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.

Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.