The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Olympics 2024 LIVE: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in tennis battle as Leon Marchand chases swimming double
Alex Yee and the women’s quad sculls rowers secured gold for Team GB as Kieran Reilly took BMX silver, Beth Potter won bronze, while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson did likewise in the diving
Day five of the Olympics has already seen a Team GB medal rush, starting with the women’s and men’s triathlon events to kick off another busy day at Paris 2024.
Alex Yee turned his Tokyo silver into a spectacular Paris gold with a scarcely believable comeback in the men’s triathlon, which had to be postponed yesterday after failing safety tests due to pollution in the River Seine, just after Team GB’s world champion Beth Potter took a gutsy bronze in the women’s triathlon amid treacherous conditions.
Shortly after, the women’s quad sculls rowers added to the GB haul with an incredible comeback of their own to pip the Dutch boat to gold on the line. Meanwhile, in diving, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson won a resilient medal in the women’s 10m platform synchro, coming from behind to win bronze on their final dive, while BMX freestyle star Kieran Reilly secured a stunning silver at Place de la Concorde.
This evening, Katie Ledecky returns to the pool looking to extend her dominance in the women’s 1500m freestyle and claim her eighth Olympic gold, while Leon Marchand chases an unprecedented double in a single session as he goes for gold in the 200m breaststroke and butterfly.
And Spanish duo Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are in tennis action in the men’s doubles quarter-finals.
Follow all the action, latest results and medals from Paris 2024 in our live blog below.
Olympics 2024: On to a busy evening of swimming...
Leon Marchand will swim both finals tonight as he attempts to become the first swimmer to medal in both butterfly and breaststroke. It is, frankly, ludicrous to even attempt it, let alone have a genuine shot at winning both. Stopping Kristof Milak in the fly will surely be tough, but we know that home crowd will lift him.
Olympics 2024: Men’s tennis doubles
Nadal/Alcaraz 3-6, 3*-4 Krajicek/Ram
There are 26 Grand Slam titles between Nadal and Alcaraz.
They have called the umpire over, trying to get a change of decision, but it hasn’t worked and they have been broken!
The American pair take a 4-3 lead in the second set.
Olympics 2024: On to a busy evening of swimming...
From Bercy to La Defense, with the evening’s swimming action not far away at all. For those of a British persuasion, there’s no Team GB interest tonight, but an array of global stars are set to contest five (yes, five!) potentially thrilling finals.
Among those in action: Katie Ledecky, Mollie O’Callaghan, Sarah Sjostrom and Leon Marchand, who is attempting a brilliant, bonkers butterfly and breaststroke double...
Olympics 2024: Men’s tennis doubles
Nadal/Alcaraz 3-6, 33* Krajicek/Ram
Nadal rolled back the years with a lifted forehand right into the corner of the court that got the crowd on their feet as the Spanish duo attempted to break for the first time in the second set.
But again it stays the way of the serve.
Olympics 2024: Shinnosuke Oka wins GOLD in men’s gymnastics all-around final
Strong finishes from both Jake Jarman and, particularly, Joe Fraser - seventh for Jarman and fifth for Fraser, beating out the defending champion. While they didn’t quite have enough to match the class of the field, Team GB’s pairing did not at all look out of place in that final group.
Olympics 2024: Men’s tennis doubles
Nadal/Alacaraz 3-6, 2-2* Krajicek/Ram
It’s stayed the way of the serve, both pairs have held.
Will we see a breakthrough in the second set?
The crowd have been fairly quiet, a lot might be backing Nadal given his history with Roland Garros.
Olympics 2024: Shinnosuke Oka wins GOLD in men’s gymnastics all-around final
14.633 - it’s not enough! Shinnosuke Oka is the Olympic champion in the men’s all-around, taking the title from teammate Daiki Hashimoto.
GOLD: Shinnosuka Oka (Japan) 86.832
SILVER: Zhang Boheng (China) 86.599
BRONZE: Xiao Ruoteng (China) 86.364
Olympics 2024: Men’s gymnastics all-around final
It’s superb from Zhang Boheng, a punch of the air as he lands the dismount with aplomb. Surely he can’t snatch this after falling on his head during his second tumble on the floor?
Olympics 2024: Men’s gymnastics all-around final
Daiki Hashimoto finishes in style, though the damage to the defence of his title was done with that topple off the pommel horse earlier. He goes into cheerleading mode, roaring on Shinnosuke Oka as Japan look to deny China gold again. 14.400 for Hashimoto - Joe Fraser finishes ahead of the defending champion.
What can Oka do? A silken routine that Hashimoto gives an approving nod to, perhaps lacking the funky flashes of others but executed delightfully. 14.500 - he’s into the lead. Only Zhang Boheng can deny him, and he needs a 14.869 to take Olympic gold.
Olympics 2024: Men’s tennis doubles
Nadal/Alacaraz 3-6, 1-1* Krajicek/Ram
At the start of the second set both sets of players have managed to hold their serve. There could still be a way to go in this match.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments