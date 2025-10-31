Saturday racing tips

Martator (Ascot, 14.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 6/1 ( William Hill )

Indemnity (Ascot, 15.10) – 0.5pts each-way @ 12/1 ( Ladbrokes )

Protektorat (Wetherby, 14.57) – 1pt win @ 9/4 (BoyleSports)

The Breeders’ Cup might be the big racing event of the weekend, but there’s plenty to get excited about when it comes to Saturday’s racing in the UK with some standout jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby.

Grundon Waste Management Handicap Chase (Ascot, 14.05)

A decent pot up for grabs here, with last season’s Arkle fourth, L’Eau du Sud, heading the market on betting sites. He’s undoubtedly a classy performer as that Cheltenham form shows and he has a good recent record when fresh.

As with many second season chasers, he’s in for a tough start in handicaps but there’s no reason why he can’t continue to improve. However, I’m for taking him on this time. He has a big weight to shoulder and last year’s winner MARTATOR receives a stone from him.

Venetia Williams’ charge lost his way last term, the handicapper probably nabbing him after back-to -back C&D successes. He’s now back on a mark just 1lb higher than the second of those wins, he goes well fresh and on good ground or slower, while his claimer also takes off a further 5lb.

Saturday racing tip 1: Martator (Ascot, 14.05) – 0.5pts each-way @ 6/1 (William Hill)

Lavazza Handicap Hurdle (Ascot, 15.10)

An open-looking contest and one I like here is the improving INDEMNITY, trained by Emma Lavelle.

At his best on the Flat he’s been officially rated 85 and good ground has enabled him to use that speed to good effect on his last three starts, winning at Huntingdon and Warwick in the spring and returning from a summer break to score at Market Rasen recently.

Those have all been Class 4 events, so he’ll need to show improvement to win a deeper race such as this but he’s going the right way, he could still be well treated and he’ll have a sound surface to work with. He looks too big at the current odds on horse racing betting sites and he’s an each-way suggestion. If things drop right he might do better than that.

Saturday racing tip 2: Indemnity (Ascot, 15.10) – 0.5pts each-way @ 12/1 (Ladbrokes)

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (Wetherby, 14.57)

Favourites have a poor record in this race in recent times, the last one to win being Cue Card in 2015. So I make this selection advisedly but any which way you look at this race, PROTEKTORAT appears to have all bases covered and he is taken to go against the grain of that recent trend.

It’s not like there has been a succession of major shock results, as only one horse with a double figure price has obliged and we’ll take our chances. Clearly a top class performer, Dan Skelton’s ten-year-old has some big scalps (Native River; Envoi Allen) on his CV and he added the 2024 Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival to the Betfair Chase that he’d won in 2022.

He's back up to three miles for the first time since February of last year and, at this age that’s probably a good move. There may be other targets in mind as the season unfolds but I’d think that team Skelton will have him spot on for a big run first time and it may be his Gold Cup.

You’d have to very much respect the Irish raider and former King George VI Chase winner Hewick in opposition and he looks the main danger. Djelo can’t be written off but Pic D’orhy definitely has questions to answer over this far, especially if they go a gallop and last year’s winner The Real Whacker (sporting first-time cheekpieces) returns to defend his honour on unenviable terms.

Saturday racing tip 3: Protektorat (Wetherby, 14.57) – 1pt win @ 9/4 (BoyleSports)

