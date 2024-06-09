Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev in the men’s French Open final on Sunday, after a thrilling semi-final comeback victory over Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard came from behind twice, and missed two match points, before seizing the opportunity in the third, to book his place in the final.

Sinner had been in the hunt for back-to-back major titles having lifted the Australian Open trophy in January, but he was affected by cramp in the third set.

Alcaraz has never won the French Open, but won the US Open in 2022, and Wimbledon last year.

Zverev beat Casper Ruud in four sets, and played hours after a trial concerning domestic abuse allegations from his former girlfriend was ended with an our-of-court settlement.

Zverev has beaten Alcaraz five times, while Alcaraz has only won four times against the German across all meetings between the two players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the French Open men’s final

When is it?

The French Open men’s final between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will not start before 1:30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final live on Eurosport 1, with build-up on the channel from 1.00pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+ , Eurosport and Eurosport App

Odds

Alexander Zverev 9/4

Carlos Alcaraz 1/3

Prediction

After the way Carlos Alcaraz fought back in his semi-final against Sinner, it is hard to look past the young Spaniard who has risen to the top in the last couple of years.

Alcaraz to win in four sets