Coco Gauff will take on world number one Iga Swiatek in the first of the French Open singles semi-finals on Thursday.

Swiatek has an impressive record against Gauff, winning 10 out of their 11 previous matches against each other, including two matches at Roland Garros.

But Gauff, from the United States, has become a different player since Swiatek won the 2022 French Open in straight sets, especially after winning her first Grand Slam in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva stunned the World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semi-finals, where the 17-year-old rising star will face the Italian Jasmine Paolini after a day of upsets at Roland Garros.

Andreeva defeated an out-of-sorts Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim the win of her life, a year on from reaching the third round as a qualifier. The Russian will play another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, after Paolini upset Elena Rybakina. The 28-year-old Italian and 12th seed prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-4 against the former Wimbledon champion.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below