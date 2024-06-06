Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1717671387

French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff build up and latest tennis scores on women’s semi-finals day

World number one Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff before Jasmine Paolini plays 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, after she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 06 June 2024 11:56
Comments
(Getty Images)

Coco Gauff will take on world number one Iga Swiatek in the first of the French Open singles semi-finals on Thursday.

Swiatek has an impressive record against Gauff, winning 10 out of their 11 previous matches against each other, including two matches at Roland Garros.

But Gauff, from the United States, has become a different player since Swiatek won the 2022 French Open in straight sets, especially after winning her first Grand Slam in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva stunned the World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semi-finals, where the 17-year-old rising star will face the Italian Jasmine Paolini after a day of upsets at Roland Garros.

Andreeva defeated an out-of-sorts Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to claim the win of her life, a year on from reaching the third round as a qualifier. The Russian will play another first-time grand slam semi-finalist, after Paolini upset Elena Rybakina. The 28-year-old Italian and 12th seed prevailed 6-2 4-6 6-4 against the former Wimbledon champion.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the French Open below

1717671378

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk/Skupski 4-6 Siegmund/Roger-Vasselin

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk have been beaten in the first set, despite a well-timed backhand winner down the line from Skupski.

The only break of serve in the first set was right at the start, and it proved decisive.

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:56
1717670791

Mixed doubles final: Krawczyk Skupski 3-5 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

Skupski and his partner are on the brink of losing the first set in this mixed doubles final.

There have been a lot of close games going to deuce, but the majority have fallen in favour of Siegmund and Roger-Vasselin.

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:46
1717670753

French Open: Tournament schedule

Thursday 6 June: Women’s singles, semi-finals

Friday 7 June: Men’s singles, semi-finals

Saturday 8 June

11am: Wheelchair final

Not before 3pm: Women’s singles final

Not before 5pm: Men’s doubles final

Sunday 9 June

11:30am: Women’s doubles final

Not before 3pm: Men’s singles final

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:45
1717669860

Krawczyk Skupski 2-3 Siegmund Roger-Vasselin

The British player and his American partner have pulled it back, at one point they were 0-2 down in the first set, but since then they seem to have settled down into the game and won two games.

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:31
1717669853

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:30
1717668953

French Open order of play and semi-final schedule including Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

French Open order of play: Thursday 6 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

All times UK (BST)

Not before 2pm

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

Not before 4pm

Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva

For the full order of play, click here

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:15
1717668117

French Open: Today’s action

The first match of the day however, will see British player Neal Skupskji feature alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final on Philippe-Chatrier.

The duo will take on Laura Siegemund and Eduoard Roger-Vasselin.

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 11:01
French Open: Today’s action

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of women’s semi-finals day at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the first of the semi-finals on Philippe-Chatrier, as she looks to continue in the same form she has shown since saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Swiatek has won 10 of her 11 career matches against Gauff, including the 2022 French Open final.

In the other match, teenager Mirra Andreeva will take on Jasmine Paolini, and both will be playing in their first Grand Slam semi-final. Andreeva stunned Aryna Sabalenka while Paolini defeated Elena Rybakina in two upsets on Wednesday.

Sonia Twigg6 June 2024 10:48

