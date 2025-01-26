Jannik Sinner v Alexander Zverev LIVE: Australian Open score and latest updates from men’s final
Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open final as the World No 1 bids for back-to-back men’s singles titles in Melbourne.
Sinner, 23, won his first grand slam at the Australian Open last year when he came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev and the Italian has since underlined his status as the best player in the world.
Zverev progressed to a first Australian Open final after an injured Novak Djokovic dramatically retired from their semi-final on Friday, but the German is a strong contender to win his first grand slam.
The big-serving 27-year-old has the advantage of playing just 82 minutes against Djokovic, while Sinner needed much longer to defeat Ben Shelton and did not finish his semi-final until after midnight local time.
Zverev has lost his two previous grand slam final appearances while Sinner is on a 20-match winning streak at the hard court grand slams. But Zverev was the last player to beat him, at the US Open in 2023.
Novak Djokovic declares Australian Open final favourite: ‘I’ll be cheering for him’
Novak Djokovic has declared Alexander Zverev as his favourite for the Australian Open despite the German facing defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final.
Zverev progressed to his first Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured following their semi-final on Friday, with the 10-time champion struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg.
Zverev is bidding to win his first grand slam title after defeats to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final and Djokovic said the 27-year-old “deserves” his breakthrough major win.
Zverev told the Australian Open crowd to be more “respectful” after Djokovic was booed by some sections of the crowd following his abrupt retirement from the semi-final.
Djokovic said he “liked his chances” of beating Zverev if he was fully fit but the 37-year-old was full of praise for the second seed after he advanced to the final.
“I wish Sascha all the best,” Djokovic said. “He deserves his first slam. I’ll be cheering for him. Hopefully he can get it.”
Alexander Zverev tells off crowd in display of sportsmanship
Alexander Zverev spoke up for Novak Djokovic after his decision to retire from his semi-final after the first set was booed by sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd.
“The very first thing I want to say is please don’t boo a player when he goes out injured,” said Zverev, who was forced to retire from a French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after tearing ankle ligaments three years ago.
“I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see a five-set match but you have got to understand Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given this sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything in his life.
“He has won his tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring tear, if he feels he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot continue a tennis match. So please guys, be respectful. Show some love for Novak as well.”
Jannik Sinner on mentality after reaching second Australian Open semi-final
Jannik Sinner was asked if he ever feels “unbeatable” after reaching a second Australian Open final and extending his winning run at the hard-court grand slams to 20 matches.
“No,” he replied. “I know that I put a lot of work in. I know I just try to stay calm, never taking things as granted. Just well-prepared, to be honest.
“I had a tough off-season. We tried to put a lot of work in there. Every day it’s a routine to get better. That’s it.
“[World No 1] is obviously it’s a great position to be in. Back of my head I also know that I’m 23 years old, and I am not perfect, no?
“I know that I have things still to improve. I have certain areas where I can get better. That’s why we work for, no?
“Every day is a big challenge. Every day you have a different opponent. You try to understand what’s happening.
“Sometimes you have some issues and then trying to understand that whatever works best for that day and trying to go for it, no? Everyone makes mistakes, no? Nobody’s perfect.”
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head
2024: Cincinnati, semi-final, hard court: Sinner won 7-6 5-7 7-6
2023: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3
2022: Monte Carlo, quarter-final, clay: Zverev won 5-7 6-3 7-6
2021: US Open, round of 16, hard court: Zverev won 6-4 6-4 7-6
2020: Cologne, semi-final, hard court: Zverev won 7-6 6-3
2020: French Open, round of 16, clay Sinner won 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-3
Despite his World No 1 ranking, Jannik Sinner trails the head-to-head to Alexander Zverev with the German winning four of their six previous meetings.
While Sinner was the victor the last time they played - in three tight sets in the Cincinnati semi-finals last year - Zverev has won the previous four, including in the last-16 of the US Open in 2023.
That five-set match was the last time Sinner lost a grand slam match on a hard court, with the Italian winning the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024.
Sinner vs Zverev: Australian Open final updates
When is Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev?
The Australian Open men’s final will begin just after 8:30am GMT (UK time) on Sunday 26 January.
