✕ Close Andy Murray unsure of readiness for Wimbledon after back injury at Queen's

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray admitted he is taking a “risk” by attempting to play at Wimbledon just a week after undergoing an operation on his back and said he still needs to see improvements with his movement ahead if he is to feature at what are expected to be his final Championships. Murray returned to the practice courts on Saturday afternoon and is scheduled to face Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

Emma Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury. Katie Boulter, seeded for the first time, opens against Tatjana Maria and could play Harriet Dart in round two. Likewise, British No 1 Jack Draper opens against qualifier Elias Ymer and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if both men win their opening match.

The build-up to Wimbledon continues as women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner discuss their chances, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz the defending champions of the singles titles. Novak Djokovic is seeded second as the 37-year-old attempts to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time following a five-set defeat to Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s final last year.

Follow all the latest build-up to Wimbledon in today’s live blog