Wimbledon news LIVE: Andy Murray injury update and latest build-up to 2024 tournament
Murray is scheduled to play his opening match on Tuesday but still faces a race against time to be fit for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon
Andy Murray admitted he is taking a “risk” by attempting to play at Wimbledon just a week after undergoing an operation on his back and said he still needs to see improvements with his movement ahead if he is to feature at what are expected to be his final Championships. Murray returned to the practice courts on Saturday afternoon and is scheduled to face Tomas Machac on Tuesday.
Emma Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury. Katie Boulter, seeded for the first time, opens against Tatjana Maria and could play Harriet Dart in round two. Likewise, British No 1 Jack Draper opens against qualifier Elias Ymer and would face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in round two if both men win their opening match.
The build-up to Wimbledon continues as women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and men’s No 1 Jannik Sinner discuss their chances, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz the defending champions of the singles titles. Novak Djokovic is seeded second as the 37-year-old attempts to win Wimbledon for a record eighth time following a five-set defeat to Alcaraz in a thrilling men’s final last year.
Follow all the latest build-up to Wimbledon in today’s live blog
Coco Gauff, now five years on from her run to the fourth round as a 15-year-old, is back at Wimbledon as a grand slam champion and world No 2, but couldn’t help paying attention to the lack of a clear favourite. “I think for me it just shows there’s a lot of talent on the women’s tour and it’s anybody’s game,” she said. “It gives you confidence obviously when you see that the field isn’t stacked. I think everybody has an equal shot and it’s just about who can perform better that week.”
Gauff, though, is now expected to be one of the contenders as she returns to Wimbledon having firmly left those teenage years behind her. One of the pivotal moments in Gauff’s ascension to becoming a grand slam champion at the US Open came in her first-round defeat to Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon last year. It was a brutal blow for Gauff, leaving her in a “dark place”, but one that forced her to go back to the drawing board. “Oh, man,” she said. “I wish a year ago, me after that match could see me now. I think I’ve just grown a lot.”
The seven-year streak that could point to this year’s Wimbledon champion
Coco Gauff couldn’t help noticing it as she arrived at Wimbledon and walked past the champions’ wall. On the grass-courts of SW19, the past seven tournaments have produced seven different winners of the women’s title, and not all of them have been the usual names, either. “Sometimes this tournament looks a little bit different,” said the world No 1 Iga Swiatek. “Players that are also sometimes underdogs can win it, I feel. The chance is bigger.”
If last year brought history as Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Championships in the Open era, there is a sense that Wimbledon could produce another unlikely champion this year.
Certainly, there isn’t a player in the draw who carries the weight of Swiatek at the French Open, where the Pole last month won a third title in a row, looking unbeatable on her favourite surface. But the transition from clay to grass has proved challenging. Swiatek’s preparations weren’t helped by having to withdraw from her only warm-up tournament on grass in Berlin, as she cited “overall physical and mental fatigue” following her dominant clay-court stretch.
The seven-year streak that could point to this year’s Wimbledon champion
Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the top seeds but will the Wimbledon women’s champion be another underdog story?
Alexander Zverev confident of chances in ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’
Alexander Zverev believes he can win Wimbledon and says the tournament is the most open it has been in 20 years. The German fourth seed has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and final of the French Open this season, but his best result at Wimbledon is only the fourth round.
“It’s the first time I really feel like I’m here to be a competitor, to maybe win the title,” he said. “I didn’t feel like that previous years when I came here. I didn’t feel like I was capable. I didn’t believe I was capable.
“I also do think this is the most open Wimbledon Championship that we maybe had in 20 years in terms of favourites, in terms of potential winners. I think there’s multiple guys who have a very decent chance of going deep and very decent chance of winning the tournament.
I don’t think it has been like that for maybe 20 years since before Roger started playing, right? After Roger came Rafa, Novak, Andy. It was always a very limited amount of guys who were actually able to compete and to win the tournaments.
“I really feel it’s different this year. I really feel like I can say I’m one of those guys who is going to do everything they can.
“Is it a tournament where maybe I need a bit more luck and maybe a few things to go my way, a few things to happen? Yes, definitely. More than maybe at other Grand Slams.
“If those things all come into place, if all those things maybe go my way for once, do I believe I can win? Then yes, I can.”
Aryna Sabalenka reveals injury concern ahead of Wimbledon
Third seed Aryna Sabalenka says she is “not 100 per cent fit” for Wimbledon. Sabalenka was forced to retire from her match in Berlin last week, and has been struggling with a shoulder injury.
Sabalenka said there is a “chance” she is unable to play her opening match on Monday.
“I’m not 100 per cent fit now,” she said.” We’re doing everything we can with my team to make sure I’ll be able to play my first match here.
“It’s really a specific injury, and it’s really a rare one. Probably I’m just the second or the third tennis player who injured that muscle.
“Yeah, that’s a very frustrating one. The most annoying thing is that I can do anything. I can practice, I can hit my groundstrokes. I’m struggling with serving. That’s really annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured.
“If you give me some weights, I’m going to go lift some weights. But if you tell me to serve, I’m going to go through pain. We did an MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”
Wimbledon order of play - Monday 1 July
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Mark Lajal (EST) 1
Ekaterina Alexandrova [22] vs Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2
Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2] 3
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Daniil Medvedev [5] 1
Emina Bektas (USA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [3] 2
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 3
What is Monday’s TV schedule?
10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
How can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be shown on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
When does Wimbledon start?
Wimbledon begins on Monday 1 July 2024.
The Championships will conclude on the weekend of July 13 and 14, with the women’s singles final on the Saturday and the men’s singles final following on the Sunday.
Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon as defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz opens play on the first day of the Championships on Monday.
Raducanu missed last year’s Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle but has showed glimpses of form this grass-court season, including the first top-10 win of her career against Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne.
The former US Open champion has taken a wildcard ahead of her first Wimbledon match in two years and meets Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Alexandrova reached the Wimbledon fourth round last year and could be a tough opponent.
Elsewhere, Alcaraz will open play on Centre Court against qualifier Mark Lajal, the World 262. Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title last year and has since added a third grand slam of his career at the French Open last month.
Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other stars involved on the first Monday of the tournament, while British wildcard Charles Broom has landed a big-name opponent against three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka.
Here’s Monday’s order of play and schedule ahead of Wimbledon
Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff take to Centre Court on the opening day of the Championships
Jack Draper admits he has been ‘motivated’ by Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon triumph
A year ago Jack Draper sat on his sofa watching near contemporary Carlos Alcaraz lift the Wimbledon title and plotting his way to the top, writes Eleanor Crooks.
A shoulder injury was the latest and most painful physical problem for Draper, forcing him to miss the whole grass-court season and dropping his ranking back outside the top 100.
“It was really difficult,” he said. “I obviously didn’t just miss this one. I missed Queen’s, the whole grass. I think I sat on my couch for most of it, just kind of really frustrated, watching all the matches.
“I watched the (Liam) Broady-(Casper) Ruud match, which was amazing to see Broads doing well. I watched the full final, which was hard to watch obviously someone so young winning the title, showing what he’s capable of.
“It really, really motivated me and was actually I think a blessing in disguise because my body wasn’t ready. I don’t think mentally I was ready either to be a top player. It was a good break that I needed to rediscover the fire I needed. From there, I’ve been great.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments