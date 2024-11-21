Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There may still be a week until Black Friday but cruise lines have already started unveiling deals and discounts for sailings to a range of exciting and enticing destinations around the world.

Cruise fares have been cut and extra perks are being provided across a variety of cruise brands including big ships from Cunard, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean as well as more intimate mid-sized experiences with Azamara.

There are offers for adults or the whole family and you could visit the Med, the Adriatic region, Northern Europe, or as far as New York, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Sailors can bag a Black Friday deal for a last-minute sailing or even get organised and put a cruise destination in the diary for 2025 or 2026.

You need to act fast if you want to book though as many of the Black Friday 2024 deals are only available for the next couple of weeks and will sail away by early December.

Azamara

Medium-size ship brand Azamara is offering discounts of up to 20 per cent for select 2025 sailings.

This can be combined with its $750 onboard credit per cabin deal, which can be used towards perks such as upgraded wifi or the premium beverage package.

The offers are available until 4 December.

Deals include its 25-night Carnival Rio and Amazon Voyage that departs in February 2025 with Azamara Journey, giving you the chance to experience the annual Rio De Janeiro celebrations. Prices start from £4,339 per person.

You could also enjoy the Monaco Grand Prix during a 12-night Spring Mediterranean and Grand Prix Voyage from £3,299 per person.

Celestyal

Celestyal’s cruise fares are being cut by up to 67 per cent in its Black Friday sale. Passengers can embark on seven-night cruises starting at £319 per person.

The Black Friday deals apply to 65 itineraries on the line’s Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf routes but the offer is only valid between 25 November and 3 December.

This includes 11 of its new ‘Desert Days’ cruises, which debut this month, sailing onboard the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey from either Doha or Dubai and calling at Bahrain, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. Prices start from £319 per person, representing a 67 per cent saving.

Passengers can also choose from 40 sailings departing between December 2025 and March 2027 on Celestyal’s three- and four-night ‘Iconic Arabia’ cruise, with prices from £219 and £269 per person respectively, offering a 57 per cent saving.

Five ‘Heavenly Adriatic’ roundtrip sailings from Athens in April and May 2025 have also been reduced, with prices starting rom £499 per person - a 65 per cent discount.

Cunard

open image in gallery Early saver rates will be applied to Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne ( Cunard )

Read more: Exploring an icy island best discovered by sea

Cunard has launched early saver fares from £599 per person.

The promotion is available until midnight on 5 December 2024 for sailings between March 2025 and January 2026.

The Black Friday deal applies to its whole fleet so you could sail on its newest ship Queen Anne from Southampton to Hamburg, Rotterdam, and Zeebrugge or to the Norwegian Fjords.

Early saver rates will also apply to transatlantic crossings on Queen Mary 2, Mediterranean sailings on Queen Victoria or visits to Alaska with Queen Elizabeth.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line sailors can receive up to $250 per person of onboard credit for bookings made between 21 November to 5 December for sailings of six nights or more until May 2026.

The credit can be spent on extras onboard such as boutique purchases and spa treatments.

Reduced price fares are also available for children, starting at £149 per person, when booked as a third or fourth guest sharing a cabin.

Holland America Line’s ‘Have it All’ fares can also be applied to the Black Friday departures.

These upgraded fares include its signature drinks package, up to $300 per person in shore excursions credit, wifi and tips.

Deals include a 10-day summer roundtrip from Athens to Corfu, Kotor, Split, Venice, Korcula and Bari on 30 July from £1,699 per person with $150 onboard credit each and a child sharing the room would cost £149.

MSC Cruises

open image in gallery MSC Fantasia is hosting Med sailings for winter sun ( MSC Cruises )

Read more: Things you might not have thought of to avoid seasickness on a cruise

UK passengers can save up to 45 per cent on selected ships, including MSC Virtuosa, MSC Preziosa, MSC Seascape and MSC Opera until 2 December.

Black Friday deals start from £349 per person for seven-night roundtrip Mediterranean sailings from Genoa on MSC Fantasia between November 2024 and January 2025. Kids sail for free on some itineraries as well.

Southampton roundtrip departures on MSC Preziosa start from £399 per person to visit northern Europe on a seven-night sailing departing on 3 January 2025.

You could also visit the Caribbean from £439 per person on MSC Seascape with a seven-night round-trip from Miami that departs on 7 December. A deal with flights starts at £1,799 or you could find your own.

Flights are included with MSC Cruises’ Black Friday deal on MSC Opera that departs from Tenerife on 5 January 2025 and visits the Canary Islands and Madeira. Prices start from £739 per person.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line has reduced all its cruise fares by 50 per cent for a limited period. Passengers can also get extra discounts on upgrades and up to £250 per person in airfare credits.

You could enjoy the Bahamas on Norwegian Gem during a three-day cruise from Miami on 7 March 2025, with prices starting from £330 per person or £2,794 including flights.

If you want to start closer to home, you could sail from Southampton to Miami via Spain and Portugal on Norwegian Bliss for from £850 per person on a 12-day cruise departing on 2 Feb 2025.

Royal Caribbean

open image in gallery Passengers can get up to $500 of onboard credit for ships including Icon of the Seas ( sbw-photo )

Read more: Why cruise lines are launching women-only sailings

Royal Caribbean has been pushing a range of discounts in the build-up to Black Friday.

It was offering up to £600 off select fares in a preview sale but is currently providing up to $500 of onboard credit. Kids can also sail free on select sailings, excluding the summer holidays though.

Deals include a two-night Bruges weekend getaway departing from Southampton on 7 June 2025, with prices starting at £384 per person.

There are decent summer holiday deals as well, including a seven-night Greece and Adriatic cruise from Ravenna on Explorer of the Seas for £662 per person on 16 August 2025. The price for a family of four would be £2,624 excluding flights.

If you are looking for some winter sun next year, you could sail from Miami on the world’s largest ship, the Icon of the Seas, for a seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing from £1,264 per person.

Virgin Voyages

Adult-only brand Virgin Voyages is offering 80 per cent off for a second second sailor – essentially giving a couple a 40 per cent discount each – and up to $300 in free drinks, plus you can save an extra 10 per cent if you pay in full.

This applies to sailings until January 2026 including a five-night celebration voyage on its flagship Scarlet Lady from Lisbon on 22 July starting at £1,175 per cabin.

Read more: The best cruises to see the Greek islands