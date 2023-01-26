Ukraine ‘just first step’ in Putin’s plan to wage ‘big war’, Zelensky says

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is just the “first step” in the Russian president’s plan to rage “big war”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The president of Ukraine made the suggestion during an interview with Sky News.

“They don’t want any talks, and this was the case before the invasion,” Mr Zelensky said.

“President Putin decided so, and I’m convinced that Ukraine is just the first step for him. I’m convinced he is raging a big war.”

He added that his hope is that Russia will “admit their big mistakes” once troops are pulled back to their own territory.

Sign up for our newsletters.