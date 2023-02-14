The recent riots outside a hotel housing some of the most desperate people in the world highlights the need for moderation in the language used by our politicians.

I can’t help but see how the language of the home secretary and others has given legitimacy to those seeking to promote hate.

One of the roles of a government is to promote and encourage social cohesion and to treat all members of society with respect and dignity. What we have though, is Suella Braverman pouring fuel on the fire of division, aiding extremist right-wing groups by referring to those crossing the channel as “an invasion”. She constantly refers to migrants arriving in this country illegally, whilst failing to highlight her government’s responsibility for removing any legal means for migrants to enter the UK to claim asylum.