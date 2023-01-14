Home Secretary ‘won’t apologise’ to Holocaust survivor over ‘invasion’ rhetoric

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor who said describing migrants as an “invasion” was akin to language the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.

The Home Secretary was confronted by Joan Salter, 81, during a meeting in her Hampshire constituency of Fareham on Friday evening.

Ms Salter, who has been recognised with an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s rhetoric on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that of the Nazis during the Second World War.

Home Secretary said: “I won’t apologise for the language that I have used to demonstrate the scale of the problem.”

