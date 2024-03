So we’ve been treated to an interview with Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty.

Just as we thought politics couldn’t get any more surreal, Sunak has pulled it out of the bag again.

How joyful for the electorate to see that, just like us, Mr and Mrs Sunak have domestic disputes too. She doesn’t stack the dishwasher right, he’s a bit particular about the beds. Lovely.