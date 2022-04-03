The 64th Grammys Award show is quickly approaching and is scheduled to air live on 3 April.

In order to join in on the biggest night in music, and to watch all of its star-studded performances, tune in at 8pm EDT (1am BST) on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.

This year’s ceremony – hosted by Trevor Noah – has tapped Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, as Silk Sonic, to open the ceremony, followed by performances from Carrie Underwood, John Legend, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, HER, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brothers Osborne.

Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings will perform in special segments “that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast”.

Included in the evening’s events will be a special Memoriam to Stephen Sondheim with performances of his songs by Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr, and Rachel Zegler.

Additionally, producers have revealed they are in the works of putting together a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last week (25 March), aged 50.

Read the full list of nominees here .

Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish (Getty Images)

The Grammys is scheduled to air live on 3 April at 8pm ET (1am BST) on CBS. UK broadcast details are TBC.