Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kim Kardashian filed for a restraining order against a man accused of previously breaking into Emma Roberts’s home.

The reality television star, 43, filed a request for a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley after she had a conversation with American Horror Story: Delicate co-star Emma Roberts, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

According to Kardashian’s court filing, Roberts warned her that Conley had broken into her California home in May and called her from her landline phone saying he wanted to get in touch with Kardashian and her children.

Roberts alerted the police as soon as she realised her home had been broken into, but Conley was able to escape.

Kardashian has four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Conley visited Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner’s home the next day and introduced himself to security guards as an NBA player with the Toronto Raptors and as “Kim’s longterm manager”, according to the legal documents.

open image in gallery Emma Roberts at the 2024 Disney Upfront on 14 May 2024 in New York City ( Getty )

He allegedly told the guards he believed he was at Kardashian’s house for a scheduled meeting.

Conley then visited Kardashian’s Malibu home in July, which, according to the documents, caused her “worry, concern and severe emotional distress” since this home is not her primary residence and its address isn’t easy to find.

While Conley was apprehended by security before he could get in, he allegedly told them that he intended to scale the fence surrounding the house.

Roberts was able to secure a five-year restraining order against Conley, which also provides protection for her three-year-old son Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Because Conley “has eluded arrest and continues to send me disturbing text messages, I am in sustained fear and am afraid to return to my own home”, Roberts is quoted as saying in the documents.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The restraining order states that Conley cannot “harass, intimidate, molest, attack, strike, stalk, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, abuse, destroy personal property of, or disturb the peace” of Roberts or her son.

He is also not allowed to contact Roberts in any form and always stay at least 100 yards away from her, her residence, workplace, and son’s school.

In October 2016, Kardashian was in Paris for Fashion Week when she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom by armed robbers who forced their way into her rented apartment and stole almost $10m worth of jewellery they had seen her wearing on social media.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game on 12 May 2023 in Los Angeles ( Getty )

Kardashian has talked about that experience and the effect it had on her, saying it gave her agoraphobia – the anxiety that occurs when a person is in a public or crowded place.

In the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she told sister Khloe Kardashian: “I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris. Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anybody to know where I was and didn’t want to be seen. I just had such anxiety.”