Air fryer innovations don’t come around very often. In the end, even the best air fryers are really glorified convection ovens; there’s not that much you can do to a hot filament and a fan. However, Ninja did just that with the crispi air fryer.

This unique product shrinks the usual body of an air fryer to a small detachable heating lid (known as the PowerPod) that sits on top of a heatproof bowl. The idea is that you can meal prep straight into a glass bowl, perfect for slipping into your bag and taking it to work. It’s so compact that you could even take the whole air fryer to the office, though your colleagues may not appreciate you air frying salmon next to them.

Best of all, we loved it when we put it to the test. This air fryer isn’t just good in theory, but a rare appliance that can actually improve your food prep.

Right now, there’s £60 off the air fryer in the Ninja summer sale, the lowest price we’ve seen since its launch earlier this year. It’s £5 cheaper than it was during the last Amazon Prime Day sale. If you want to snap it up, you’ll need to use the discount code below at checkout. Keep in mind, however, that as this is a seasonal promotion, it isn’t likely to be around for long.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £179.99, now £119.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

The Ninja crispi got a rare seal of approval from our discerning senior tech critic, Alex Lee. In his full review of the Ninja crispi, Alex found that this air fryer makes great food. He could make “golden and crispy chips without needing to shake them” and “a seasoned chicken breast dish came out tender and juicy”. The other functions are mostly excellent, too. While the roast function is fine, the re-crisp mode revitalised leftover pizza, resulting in “a crispy base and melty cheese, rather than turning into a sad, chewy mess”.

One of the reasons this air fryer cooks so well is that it uses food-safe glass bowls. It’s a simple feature, but the glass means “you can actually watch your food as it cooks and know exactly when your chips are crisped.” It’s totally safe, too. Alex noted that “the glass containers also have heat-resistant feet, so there’s no risk of scorching your lovely countertops”. These also stack neatly together, so form “one tidy, nestable unit”.

But the best feature is this air fryer’s convenience, especially if you do a lot of batch cooking. Alex says: “Once your food is cooked, you simply pull off the PowerPod lid, then pop on a storage lid when you’re ready to store your food in the fridge,” which saves you from faffing around with tinfoil or air fryer liners. It’s easy to store, and unlike other air fryers, it won’t dominate your countertops.

Now with more than 30 per cent off with the summer sale discount code, it’s rare to see the air fryer drop this low. The last time we saw a big reduction was during Amazon Prime Day, when it fell to £124, but this is an even better offer that can’t be found elsewhere.

