Best AirPods deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale

I’ve tested a lot of wireless earbuds, but I always return to Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. They’re hard to beat, and if you’re yet to invest, now is a good time to do it. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the buds have been slashed to one of their lowest-ever prices. I don’t anticipate this deal to be around long, though, so I wouldn’t wait.

This is one of the best deals on Apple’s flagship earbuds I’ve seen, especially given how rarely they go on sale, but I’ve also spotted deals on the AirPods 4, which are worth snapping up if you’re looking for a less-premium option.

I should note that these aren’t the only impressive deals on headphones I’ve seen this Prime Day – I’d also recommend checking out Amazon’s 42 per cent discount on my favourite over-ear headphones: the Sony WH-1000XM5 (was £379, now £219, Amazon.co.uk).

However, if it’s AirPods you’re after, keep reading to find out how to get the latest deals at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Boasting fantastic active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, personalised spatial audio and a host of gearing features, these are my everyday earbuds, and are constantly being updated with new features every year. Recently updated with tead tracking features, you can now nod and shake your head to answer or decline calls and reply to messages. Soon, you’ll be able to hear translations in your ear in real-time, too.

This is the cheapest I’ve seen Apple’s flagship earbuds in a while – they were last reduced to this price in November. Praised by tech critic David Phelan, the audio and active noise cancellation is better than the AirPods 4. “Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage,” noted Phelan in his review.

He also found that they feature some really neat adaptive audio features that react to your environment in real time. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. You can save £50 with this deal at Amazon.

There’s a 17 per cent discount on Apple’s latest wireless in-ear headphones: the AirPods 4. In his review, The Independent’s tech critic, David Phelan, found that the music quality of these headphones was “exemplary”. Although the noise cancellation doesn’t quite match that of the AirPods pro 2, “it certainly quells background noise effectively”. Right now, you can get a rare saving of £30 on the earbuds, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds: Was £129, now £113, Amazon.co.uk

The standard AirPods 4 (without active noise cancellation) are also reduced this Prime Day. The buds are sweat- and water-resistant, and boast a battery life of up to 24 hours. This deal may only save you £16, but it’s rare to find offers on Apple tech outside of major sale events. Currently £36 cheaper than Apple’s noise cancelling earbuds, this pair is a great choice if you’re looking for a no-frills option at a decent price.

Want more savings? Have a read of our roundup of the best Apple Prime Day deals