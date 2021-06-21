After weeks of speculation and rumours regarding the start date, Amazon Prime Day is finally here – and we couldn’t be more excited.

There’s a whole host of impressive offers to snap up on everything from gaming consoles and laptops to clothing and alcohol. But that’s not the full extent of our coverage for the two-day shopping bonanza.

In fact, quite the opposite – we’re here to keep you up to date with the very best deals on tech, TVs, home appliances and toys, as well as any discounts on big-name brands, such as Apple, Nintendo Switch and Amazon’s own-brand items.

It’s Apple we’re most interested in here though. The tech giant is notorious for not taking part in sales, so when we spot a deal, you’ll always be the first to hear about it.

Case in point: Amazon’s Prime Day deal on AirPods. Right now, you can get the original earbuds and the higher spec AirPods pro with 25 per cent off their original price. So, if you’ve been debating whether to get a pair, now’s the time to do it. Read on for everything you need to know.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

“AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” noted our writer in his review of the earbuds. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £159, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk), they have Apple’s classic glossy white finish.

With three differently sized silicone eartips to choose from, you can find the perfect fit for you – and there’s an eartip fit test on your phone to help you figure out the best option. As for staying in your ears, our reviewer was pleasantly surprised by how well they performed against sweat, water and head shakes, making them perfect for in the gym, running and more.

As for the noise quality, “it’s a sound topped by few rivals”, with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. These are sold at a pretty high price point, but according to our tester, they’re certainly worth it – so, snap these up while they’re in the sale.

Apple AirPods: Was £159, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s OG AirPods were highly regarded in our review of the best wireless earbuds, and for good reason. Having been immensely successful when they first launched in 2016, they remain, even now, “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”.

Our writer said: “The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds.”

Where they differ from the AirPod pro’s is in fit – there’s no silicone ear tip or noise-cancelling. Despite this, “audio quality is very good”, as is call quality, and they work even if you have just one earbud in.

There’s no point waiting any longer to invest, because there’s currently an impressive £39 saving this Prime Day. And if our review is anything to go by, you won’t regret it.

