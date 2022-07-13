Apple’s excellent AirPods pro wireless earphones have received a healthy discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale, and are now currently reduced by an impressive 25 per cent.

The Prime Day sales shopping bonanza is finally here and this exciting event runs over both 12 and 13 July, where you’ll see prices slashed across a huge range of products, from gaming, home appliances and alcohol, to technology, televisions, Apple products and more. And don’t forget our Prime Day live blog, featuring constant coverage of all the best deals from the two-day shopping event.

As for the AirPods pro, they are among our favourite wireless earphones of 2022 having been awarded the title of “best noise-cancelling earbuds,” thanks to their ability to shut out a huge amount of ambient noise. In our round-up, our reviewer said: “Apple’s noise-cancelling technology is amazing, and special vents mean the pressure on the ear is just right.”

Now that Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s premium earbuds from the usual £239 to £179, saving £60 which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, there is no better time to snap up a pair of your own.

For more on this deal, and how to buy the discounted AirPods pro, keep reading the article below.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £239, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For iPhone owners, the AirPods pro are a fantastic set of wireless earphones. IndyBest gave them a score of 10/10 and our reviewer said: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.”

The earphones are capable of around five hours of use on their own, then can be popped into the charge case for up to an extra 19 hours of use time. That case itself is then charged either with the included USB-to-Lightning cable, or when placed onto a wireless charger.

Apple includes three sets of rubber earbud tips – small, medium and large – to make sure you get the right fit, and there are touch-sensitive controls on the stems of each AirPod for handling music playback, calls and the Siri voice assistant. If you’re a fully-fledged subscriber to the Apple ecosystem then you’ll be pleased to see how the AirPods Pro auromatically switch their Bluetooth connection between your iPhone, Mac and iPad, depending on what device you are using.

Travelling on a noisy bus, train or plane won’t be the same again once you have the AirPods pro in your ears.

