Best laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day is less than a day away and I’m expecting some of the best laptop deals to feature in the summer sale. Whether your old laptop has seen better days or you’re looking for a budget-friendly device to take to university, you can expect to find big Prime Day savings on our tried-and-tested laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Asus and more.

To help you sift through the thousands of offers set to drop tomorrow, myself and IndyBest’s expert team of writers will be bringing you the top Prime Day deals. Our dedicated shopping guides are designed to spotlight the best savings on our hero products, as well as weed out the discounts that aren’t worth your time (or money).

Prime Day is of the best summer sales to shop for upgrades to your tech for less, with discounts expected across many of the laptops that I’ve tested. With deals going live at midnight, there’s not long to go until the sale begins. However, if you can’t wait, there are plenty of fresh deals to browse at Amazon right now. Here, I’ve rounded up the best early laptop discounts available on Amazon from Asus, Apple, Microsoft and more.

Best Prime Day laptop deals:

Asus Vivobook S14: Was £899.99, now £749.82, Amazon.co.uk

( Asus )

Here’s a giant saving on the excellent Asus Vivobook S14, which is superb value at £749.99. The powerful but slim 14in laptop runs on the latest Snapdragon X Plus processor, giving it improved energy efficiency and an impressive 20-hour battery life, while the 16GB of RAM can comfortably handle multitasking the most demanding software.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £399.99, now £298.57, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

If you need a laptop for simple browser-based tasks, you can’t go wrong with a Chromebook. This Asus model has a 10-hour battery life and access to the Google One AI Premium plan – the most advanced version of the Gemini large language model. In October’s Prime Day sale, we saw it reduced to around £250, but it may be reduced further from tomorrow.

MacBook Air (M4, 2025): Was £999, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Amazon reduced the price of this latest addition to the Macbook Air range back in May, and now, with another price slash, it’s at its lowest ever price at the online retailer. The laptop impressed our tech critic David Phelan, who called it “preposterously slim, sharply designed and appealingly light” after putting it to the test. We’ll let you know if we spot any further reductions when Prime Day rolls around next month.

Microsoft Surface laptop: Was £1,549, now £1,248, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Taking the title of the best Windows laptop, the Microsoft Surface “is as near to a MacBook-style experience as you’ll find on any Windows laptop,” which I wrote in my review. Even though it is a definite investment at more than £1,200, it has almost 20 per cent off at the moment. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at since its launch.

Apple MacBook pro M3: Was £1899, now £1699.97, Amazon.co.uk

( Apple )

Sure, it isn’t the very latest MacBook, but this is still a very good laptop. In our guide to the best laptops, we found that this model is “a masterpiece of design”, and that hasn’t changed just because there’s a slightly newer version. This powerful laptop is great for heavy-duty tasks like video editing.

When do Prime Day laptop deals start?

Prime Day will take place from Tuesday 8 July to Friday 11 July. This is the first time Amazon has run a four-day Prime sale, so you’ll have a few days to shop the best deals.

Prime Day is only available to Prime members and often includes lightning deals, which are short-lived discounts. Our expert shopping guides will help you find the best deals before everyone else snaps them up, giving you the best possible chance of grabbing a bargain.

What laptop deals can we expect in the Prime Day sale?

If previous years are anything to go by, Prime Day is guaranteed to offer discounts on a wide range of laptops. There tends to be a big focus on Windows devices, but we’ll be on the lookout for rare deals on MacBooks.

The best Prime Day laptop deals tend to be on slightly older models. You can save hundreds by shopping for devices released in 2024 or earlier, which offer top performance without the premium price tag. Last year’s sale saw discounts of up to 50 per cent on our top-rated laptop, the Dell XPS 15.

If you want to spend even less, consider looking at cheap Chromebook deals this Prime Day. These affordable laptops run on the Chrome operating system rather than Windows, and are ideal for students and casual users.

