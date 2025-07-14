Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Capable of emptying itself and refilling its own tanks, the Eufy omni C20 is in a league above standard robot vacuum cleaners.

With the Eufy omni C20, you get a multi-use tool – a hands-off robot vacuum and mop hybrid. The all-in-one docking station not only sucks the collected debris out of the robot’s dustbin, but tops up its cleaning fluid while automatically washing and drying the mopping pads after every clean.

Ordinarily, the Eufy omni C20 will set you back a hefty £599, but it was slashed to just £379 for Prime Day, making for one of the best robot vacuum deals we saw in the sale. The price has since risen, but you still get a huge £100 off, so it’s still worth considering for an excellent robot.

Read more: The latest Amazon Prime Day offers live

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum and mop: Was £599, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

If you want a truly hands-off cleaning experience, the Eufy omni C20 is a fantastic choice at this price. Its all-in-one station not only empties the dustbin but also washes and dries the mopping pads, while its ultra-slim body allows it to get under furniture with ease.

With powerful suction for tackling pet hair, spinning mops that scrub away tough stains, plus a clever comb to detangle the roller brush, it’s packed with features usually found on much pricier models. For example, it’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than the iRobot Roomba j7+ (£1067.27, Amazon.co.uk). This £100 discount makes it an absolute steal.

While we’re yet to review this exact Eufy mode, the more advanced Eufy X10 pro (was £799, now £549, Amazon.co.uk) was put through its paces. It’s a bit pricier than the Omni C20, but it’s also still reduced for Prime Day.

Find out the best Prime Day deals, plus the best deals on electric toothbrushes and laptops