Don’t miss this Oral B pro 3 deal this Amazon Prime Day

When it comes to toothbrushes, it’s true that once you go electric, you rarely go back to manual. But electric toothbrushes can be expensive, especially with head replacements and fancy technology that gives you data from how you’re brushing your teeth to which settings to use. However, today, you can take advantage of this huge 60 per cent saving on the Oral-B pro 3 (was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk).

Fair warning though – this offer won’t last forever as this is a deal exclusively for Prime members (so if you’re not one, we’d recommend signing up) thanks to Amazon Prime Day which finishes at 11.59pm tonight (17 July). Named the best electric toothbrush overall in our review, the pro 3 is a no-fuss but effective model that also won’t break the bank.

Interested in upgrading your dental regime? Read on to find out why you should nab this toothbrush in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Oral-B Pro 3: Was £100, now £40, Amazon.co.uk

The Oral-B pro 3 nabbed the top spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, with our writing noting that it “left our teeth with that trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. The battery life lasts for two weeks and our reviewer said that, despite being on the more affordable end of the electric toothbrush spectrum, this one will, “clean your teeth just as competently as the more expensive brushes, with all their techy bells and whistles”.

With three modes (daily clean, sensitive and whitening) and a pressure sensor to prevent you from brushing too hard, this toothbrush really looks after your teeth. Unlike so many other smart models now, this one doesn’t connect up to anything which our reviewer noted with pleasure, saying, “the lack of accompanying ‘smart’ app means you can happily watch TikToks on your phone while you brush”.

At just £40 with the 60 per cent discount on Prime Day, this toothbrush is well worth snapping up for a seriously good clean without all the fuss.

