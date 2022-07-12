Amazon Prime Day is here at last, with exciting savings continuously landing over the two day sales extravangza. Taking place on both 12 and 13 July, now’s the time to find deals on tech, home appliances,alcohol, fitness, laptops, TVs, Apple, Nintendo Switch and more.

Speaking of famous brands, we’ve been keeping an eye on cult classic beauty buys too. Whether you’ve got a go-to make-up, skincare or haircare routine, or just love discovering new finds, we think you’ll appreciate this awesome price cut.

Olaplex – the infamous hair care brand which claims it has developed the perfect formula for restoring damaged hair – is now on offer for Prime Day. Specifically, the particularly popular No.3 perfector is currently reduced by nearly 50 per cent.

Trimming the price tag from £28 down to £14.96, Olaplex No.3 perfector is a tried and tested IndyBest favourite so we think both your barnet and your budget will appreciate this bargain. Read on for the full lowdown.

Olaplex No.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £14.96, Amazon.co.uk

For those who don’t know, Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector is the cult classic brand’s bestseller – and the original at-home treatment.

Created for weekly use on damp locks, it’s a treatment designed to strengthen and repair hair strand bonds. Whether your ‘do is prone to strand weakness or you have damage from overdoing it with heat styling, this product is said to help with both the look and feel of hair. These are some bold claims, but we’ve tested them first hand here at IndyBest, with seriously impressive results.

We reviewed the hair perfector as part of a full tried and tested Olaplex product round-up, where our writer rated it a strong 9/10. They said the perfector “worked wonders on our split ends and made our hair visibly more shiny,” before adding that use alongside the Olaplex No.0 intensive bond building hair treatment (Was £28, now £25.10, Amazon.co.uk) is recommended for even stronger strands.

Our reviewer underlined the noticeable haircare results Olaplex No.3 delivered, saying that they “found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

That’s high praise indeed, making this half price Olaplex deal even more appealing for our dry summer strands.

