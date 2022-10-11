Jump to content

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have £81 off in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Our favourite wireless over-ears are getting a big discount from the online retailer

Jasper Pickering
Tuesday 11 October 2022 12:28
Some of the best wireless headphones on the market got a lot cheaper

(The Independent)

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is finally here. Marking the second major sales event from the online retailer this year, shoppers can expect to see huge discounts on their favourite home and kitchen appliances, Apple devices, laptops and Amazon devices.

It’s also a great time to pick up some tech products, from smartphones and games consoles to fitness trackers and even high-end headphones. There’s plenty of options to choose from, ranging from true wireless earbuds all the way up to noise-cancelling headphones.

If you happen to be on the market for some decent over-ears, the Early Access Sale has been a great place to grab deals. We’ve already spotted a fair drop on the Bose 700 headphones and now we’re seeing a huge price drop of £81 on Sony’s flagship headphones, which were only released a few months ago.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released less than six months ago, and they’ve already been discounted in the Early Access Sale. Having earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones, we can attest to their quality.

They have incredible active noise cancellation, smart features such as quick attention – which lowers the volume when you need to chat – as well as Alexa integration. More importantly, our writer said these headphones sound absolutely divine. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption – they never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

The best home and kitchen Prime Early Access deals – We’re seeing some top savings on brands such as Bosch, Russell Hobbs, Shark and Ninja

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know: Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals: The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more

