Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now
The Sheffield-born band has released a second single, Body Paint, from the new album
Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group.
The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come.
Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on sale from today (30 September).
The full album track list spans across 10 songs – including the titlar track – as well as songs titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, Sculptures of Anything Goes, Jet Skis on the Moat, Body Paint, Big Ideas, Hello You, Mr Schwartz, and Perfect Sense.
The band shot to fame in 2006, following the release of their debut album, Whatever People Say I am, That’s What I’m not, and have released six acclaimed studio albums in the years since.
Ready to get in the driving seat and listen to The Car? Here’s how to pre-order the album ahead of its October release and snap up some matching merch.
The Car CD: £10, Store.arcticmonkeys.com
Shop The Car album CD ahead of 21 October, whether you want to play it from inside your own set of wheels or music system. Along with the CD, you’ll find a printed wallet, collectible cover image, and a 12-page leaflet featuring all song lyrics and credits. Whether you’d like it as a musical keepsake or simply prefer CDs, this version of the album would make a brilliant Christmas gift for an Arctic Monkeys fan too.
The Car complete bundle: £36, Store.arcticmonkeys.com
This complete bundle includes The Car 12in vinyl, CD, cassette, and the pièce de résistance – a free air freshener. The LP has five tracks on each side and follows the same running order as the CD. The artwork and colour themes tie all these separate items together, making this a unique collector’s set for Arctic Monkeys fans to tap into the dulcet tones of Alex Turner et al.
If you’ve got a record player, you can also snap up The Car LP (£21, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) and deluxe LP (£25, Store.arcticmonkeys.com). Speaking of classic old-school listening, there’s a separate The Car cassette (£9, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) option too.
The Car digital download: £8.99, Store.arcticmonkeys.com
Access a digital version of The Car by pre-ordering this download copy. It’s a little bit cheaper than buying the CD, and you’ll have the album to hand at all times. Plus, if you’re pushed for physical storage space, purchasing a digital download is the best, streamlined way of topping up your music collection.
The Car black t-shirt: £30, Store.arcticmonkeys.com
Add some Arctic Monkeys merch to your autumn wardrobe with this black t-shirt, which is also available in white (£30, Store.arcticmonkeys.com). A staple tee complete with The Car branding, you could wear it alone or layer up during the colder months over a long-sleeved top. There’s also a The Car cap (£20, Storearctic.monkeys.com) and keyring (£6, Store.arcticmonkeys.com) to discover too.
