15 top picks to shop this Black Friday, from beauty to tech

The sale we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us. Yes, of course, we’re talking about Black Friday. Whether you’ve been holding out for the big event’s discounted deals so you can start your Christmas shopping or you’re looking to make savings on wish list items, now is the time to let the bargain-hunting commence.

While some retailers may have started their sale early, this year Black Friday officially kicks off on Friday 24 November. You’ll find most run their discounts the whole weekend through to Cyber Monday on 27 November, and some even extend the shopping bonanza even further for Cyber Week.

It’s the best time of year to make that electrical or jewellery investment, upgrade your winter wardrobe or finally try out that face cream you’ve heard all about because there are big savings to be had across more and more brands.

To help you make the most of Black Friday and the Cyber Week that follows it, here’s our edit of top deals across beauty, fashion, jewellery, electricals and more…

For relaxing - Nuxe: 20% off, uk.nuxe.com

The French pharmacy beauty brand Nuxe, inspired by the wonders of nature, is joining in the Black Friday fun too with free shipping until 19th November with code FDNUXE and 20% off from 20 - 26 November. It’s the perfect excuse to stock up on the cult classic Nuxe huile prodigieuse multi-purpose dry oil to add some glow to your beauty routine this upcoming party season. Or try the winter-skin must-have Nuxe prodigieuse boost night recovery oil balm with jasmine and pink lychee to encourage relaxation so you can wake up to a smoother feeling, radiant-looking complexion.

For personalised jewllery: Astrid & Miyu: 25% off selected products, astridandmiyu.com

Making contemporary-designed jewellery accessible to all, Astrid and Miya is the place to head to for jewellery stacking inspiration. Whether you’re looking to add to your necklace layers or gift a new addition to your friend’s multiple ring collection, treating yourself or a loved one just got even easier on the bank balance with 25% off selected products from 20 - 28 November (finishing at 12 pm). For a personal touch, you’ll find zodiac, initial and birthstone pieces, as well as an engraving service to make the piece you choose extra meaningful.

For haircare - Amika: 30% when you spend £80 and get a free repair mask (worth £23), loveamika.co.uk

Take the salon home with you, as New York haircare brand Amika has 30% off when you spend £80 on their vegan haircare and hair styling tools - plus you get a free repair mask (worth £23). Why not use it on Amika’s bestselling blowout babe thermal brush, so you can create a professional-quality bouncy blow-dry for every event in your festive diary without the cost in time or money of visiting your local stylist. The heated brush makes light work of creating frizz-free body and movement in all hair types and textures. Simply use code AMIKABF at checkout from 17 Nov to 1 December.

For the campers - Anker SOLIX F2000: save up to £1000, anker.com

Whether you’re an avid camper or an outdoor enthusiast, you don’t have to give up all home comforts with the Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767) portable power station that allows you to bring reliable power whenever you need it. Power up almost any appliance or device with 2300W and 10 ports, and recharge from 0 to 80% in just 1 hour. Alternatively, go greener and use its 1000W solar input capacity whenever you’re outdoors. An investment worth making right now, as you’ll get up to £1000 off the Anker SOLIX F2000 series until 3 December. Plus, it has a 10-year lifespan and comes with a 5-year full-device warranty.

For your pet - YuMOVE: 50% off your first 3-months, yumove.co.uk

On a mission to keep your pets active so they can get the best out of life, YuMOVE is the UK’s number one veterinary supplement brand. You’ll find high-quality joint care for dogs, cats, horses and even for yourself, as well as digestive, calming, skin and coat care on their virtual shelves. Offering their best money-saving deals of the year, there’s up to 50% off the entire range in their Black Friday sale from 20th November until 30th November. Choose the discount off any purchase, or a huge 50% off your first 3 months if you subscribe, as well as free delivery.

For nail care - Mylee: up to 40% off everything, mylee.co.uk

Turn to Mylee for everything you need to create the salon experience in the comfort of your own home, including all the essentials for creating speedy chip-free nails that last up to 3 weeks thanks to their MyGel polishes drying in just 30 seconds. There’s up to 40% off everything this Black Friday from 22-26 November. Spend the savings on the Mylee Pro Salon Series Convex LED Lamp (as little as £42.50 this Black Friday) that cures gel polish in 15 seconds, or why not sculpt, strengthen and lengthen nails with the Mylee builder gel bundle (just £36.55 in the Black Friday sale), or you can buy a clear builder gel on its own (£9.99 this Black Friday).

For fashion and homeware - La Redoute UK: Up to 50% off everything, laredoute.co.uk

Bringing French style and design to the UK, you can rely on La Redoute to offer a product line of innovative homeware and fashion the whole family will love. Black Friday has already started at the e-commerce brand, where you’ll find there’s up to 50% off everything up until midnight on 24 November. What’s more, products highlighted as a favourite will automatically get 50% off at the checkout. With big-name brands in sportswear, footwear, beauty and electricals too, you’ll find plenty of gift inspiration for all your nearest and dearest.

For beauty - Anastasia Beverly Hills: up to 40% off, anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

From the Kardashians to Justin and Hailey Bieber, and even Michelle Obama, you’ve seen Anastasia Soare’s brows on the world’s most famous faces using her ground-breaking Golden Ratio® method creating the illusion of facial symmetry, balance and proportion. Now she’s the creative force behind Anastasia Beverly Hills, one of the fastest-growing global beauty brands with an exceptional lineup of brow-defining products, as well as bestselling eyeshadow palettes, foundations, mascaras and lipsticks. Try them for yourself, if you haven’t already, using code ABHCYBER for up to 30% off almost everything (and an extra 10% off) from 17-23 November.

For skincare - Elemis: 25% off and receive a free 7-piece gift worth £120 with code CYBERTREAT, uk.elmis.com

With so many much-loved skincare favourites, now couldn’t be a better time to stockpile Elemis skincare as there’s a huge 25% off between 17 November - 23 November. Plus, you’ll receive a free 7-piece gift worth more than £120 with the code CYBERTREAT. The huge saving means you won’t have to choose between the ‘spa in a jar’ cleansing balm that makes light work of taking even the most stubborn formulas off come bedtime or the marine cream that’s loved by beauty editors and beauty-obsessives alike.

For shoes - Allbirds: up to 50% off selected styles, allbirds.co.uk

With comfort still at the forefront of fashion trends, Allbirds has your feet covered in all seasons with their sustainable trainers and shoes. Simple yet innovatively designed, with materials inspired by mother nature, including superfine and breathable merino wool found in abundance in New Zealand where the brand is from. Allbirds is so confident that they’re the world’s most comfortable shoe that if you don’t find yourself walking on cloud nine they’ll take them back within 30 days. Now is the time to try them, if you haven’t already converted, with up to 50% off selected styles from 17 - 28 November.

For the audiophile - 1MORE: £64.99, Amazon

Multi-award winning, professional headphones brand 1MORE is offering 28% off their first wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones between 20 November – 3 December. The perfect gift for music lovers to make their listening experience more enjoyable. Combining a sleek design with earcups that comfortably cushion, they drown out distraction for a high-definition audio experience with 70 hours of playtime. Normally £89.99, you get them for their lowest price ever at just £64.99 at Amazon.

For self-care - The Nue Co.: 30% off everything, uk.thenueco.com

Self-care is not only the best present you can give yourself, but a loved one too. It shows how much you really care about them, putting them on the path to better physical and mental health. It all starts with a healthy gut, as studies show supporting the microbiome with a probiotic supplement to boost its good bacteria can improve immunity, mood, sleep, digestion and skin. And it eases bloating, cramps and IBS symptoms too.

Not all supplements are created equally, but you can trust the bestselling The Nue Co. prebiotic + probiotic. Containing live bacteria that will make it past your stomach acid to reach the gut. Start a friend’s, family member’s, or your supplement journey now with 30% off everything at The Nue Co. using code BF2023 from 20 – 27 November.

For watches - Beaverbrooks: up to 50% off, beaverbrooks.co.uk

If you’re looking to spoil someone special or even make a grand gesture in the upcoming festive season, Beaverbrooks has up to 50% off their diamonds, jewellery and watches this Black Friday. The family-owned, independent jewellers is the UK’s biggest online stockist of world-leading brands, but there are also 80 UK stores if you’d prefer to pick out something in person. Who wouldn’t want to find this this show-stopping Vivienne Westwood montagu quartz ladies watch waiting for them under the tree. A timeless piece that you can make a big saving on in their Black Friday sale running 17-30 November.

For the jewellery lover - Mejuri: Save 20% when you spend £100, mejuri.com

Mejuri oval gemstone signet ring (Mejuri)

Fine jewellery brand, Mejuri, has a collection of timeless diamond, pearl and 14k gold pieces made for everyday wear that you should buy for your damn self if your partner isn’t getting the hint. There’s nothing more rewarding than buying yourself something that you’ll love (and keep) forever. Plus, you can rely on Mejuri to not cost the earth, with their accessible price points and highest quality but ethically-sourced diamonds and jewels. Sign up for free to the Mejuri+ membership and you get to shop their member sale early with 20% off everything when you spend £100 until 19 November. From 20 - 28 November, non-members get to join in – that’s if your favourites haven’t already gone.

For fitness - lululemon

The one-stop shop for all your workout needs, luxe-label lululemon now has activewear for hiking, tennis and golf too. From their bestselling squat-proof leggings to their new snow warrior parka that will get you through the winter season whatever the weather brings, our lululemon wish list is endless. We have it on good authority they’re also joining in the Black Friday madness, so you’ll find the best lululemon finds for less if you head over there – but they’ve also told us you have to hurry before someone beats you to it.

