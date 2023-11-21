Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Black Friday mammoth sale officially starts in only a few days on 24 November. As well as savings across home appliances, tech, TVs, mattresses and beauty, there’ll also be Black Friday perfume deals to bag.

The four-day sales extravaganza sees bargains across big-name brands and retailers, including Apple, Amazon, Boots, John Lewis, Very and Ugg. So, it makes sense to expect serious savings across popular perfume picks.

Whether your favourite fragrance is running out, you fancy trying a fresh scent or are looking to gift a perfume this Christmas, Black Friday is an ideal opportunity to shop a bottle or two for less.

The good news is that a few early perfume deals have started popping up already. We’ve spotted designer perfume reduced by as much as £50. These aren’t discounts to be sniffed at, so keep reading to see the Black Friday fragrance deals worth shopping.

Follow live: All the latest Black Friday deals as they land

Best early perfume deals

Marc Jacobs daisy, eau de toilette: Was £70, now £42, Boots.com

(Boots)

The floral fragrance is presented in a signature Marc Jacobs daisy bottle, complete with petals and gold trim. Scent notes include wild berries, white violet, sandalwood and jasmine, with the blend offering a fresh and fruity twist. We reviewed the Marc Jacobs daisy drops fragrance capsules in this exact scent and our tester said: “We picked up on a sparkling floral fragrance with sweet, fresh and powdery elements.”

Buy now

Lancôme la vie est belle, eau de parfum: Was £64, now £44.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lancôme)

When it comes to shopping for classic fragrances, Lancôme’s la vie est belle perfume is a timeless pick. And now, you can save £20 at Lookfantastic. Its key fruity, floral and woody fragrance notes comprise pear, blackberry, patchouli and jasmine sambac. Plus, the chic bottle adds luxury to any dressing table and comes complete with a sparkly ribbon.

Buy now

YSL black opium neon, eau de parfum: Was £105, now £52.50, Boots.com

(YSL)

This neon twist on YSL’s popular black opium fragrance is currently sliced in price by £50 at Boots. The dark coffee and dragon fruit blend is presented in the designer brand’s signature black sparkly bottle combined with eye-catching shades of bright pink. The bold perfume blend is ideal for gifting at Christmas or spritzing onto skin ahead of party season.

Buy now

Hugo Boss Boss the scent magnetic for her, eau de parfum: Was £95, now £64.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This musky eau de parfum pick has a purse-friendly price tag at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Plus, the discounted bottle in question is a generous 100ml size. The scent is a combination of amber fragrance notes, including ambrette seeds, and osmanthus flower, and it’s presented in an opulent-looking purple glass bottle with a metallic lid.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 and how long will the sales last?

As always, Black Friday 2023 lands the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which this means it will happen from Friday 24 November onwards. The sales event spans the four-day long weekend, culminating in its finale on Monday 27 November (also known as Cyber Monday).

Which perfume retailers are going to have deals?

In keeping with Black Friday fragrance deals in previous years, we’re expecting to see discounts from a selection of perfume retailers including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, Sephora and Very on offerings from Chanel, Dior, YSL, and more. Perfume brands like Molton Brown and Jo Malone are also known for serving up special offers on their own websites.

Which perfume brands already have deals live?

There are already Black Friday perfume deals to shop at retailers including Liberty, John Lewis and more, with brands we’ve spotted so far including Hugo Boss, Lancôme and Marc Jacobs.

