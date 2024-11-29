Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

No winter wardrobe is complete without a cashmere jumper. Perennially chic while being thoroughly practical, the material ticks all the boxes for cold-weather dressing. And now is your chance to invest for less thanks to the Black Friday 2024 clothing deals.

From Parisian turtleneck styles to colourful finishes and everyday crew neck cuts, cosy cashmere jumpers keep you warm outside but help regulate your temperature while inside (there’s a reason why the fabric is expensive). Long-lasting and durable, cashmere is crafted from finely woven wool and is known for its luxuriously soft texture.

Gone are the days when only designer brands sold cashmere jumpers. Now, the high street is brimming with premium cashmere pieces at far less eye-watering price points. Marks & Spencer’s cashmere starts from just £89 while Mango has styles for £119 and The White Company’s line starts from £110.

From Zara, Selfridges and Liberty to H&M, John Lewis and Reformation, all the best fashion labels slash their prices on cashmere (sometimes by up to 70 per cent). Reformation is always on my radar for stellar savings on its cult cashmere boyfriend sweaters (they’re some of the best on the high street, trust me) while Me + Em is a reliable destination for pieces that look four times the price. From Hush to H&M, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday cashmere deals below.

Hush saphira cashmere jumper: Was £145, now £116, Hush-uk.com

open image in gallery ( Hush )

This cosy-looking jumper from Hush is crafted from cashmere that’s fully traceable right back to the farm it came from (a big tick). Described as lightweight and soft, the Saphira jumper is characterised by its regular cut, crew neckline and long sleeves, coming in a dopamine-inducing blackberry finish, cobolt blue or everyday black. I’d size up for a more inflated fit that can be half tucked in jeans.

Arket cashmere wool jumper: Was £129, now £76, Arket.com

open image in gallery ( Arket )

Arket is one of the best destinations on the high street for premium fabrics at palatable price points. A timeless addition to your wardrobe, this cashmere wool jumper is discounted by 41 per cent for Black Friday. Distinguished by a crew neckline, it’s crafted from cashmere with a portion of wool (25 per cen) for added durability and strength. Simple yet stylish, it features a regular fit and ribbed trims Crew-neck jumper crafted from cashmere and a portion of wool for added strength. A plain-knitted style with a regular fit and ribbed trims.

Uniqlo 100 per cent cashmere jumper: Was £79.90, now £69.90, Uniqlo.com

open image in gallery ( Uniqlo )

Available in 24 colourways, this Uniqlo cashmere jumper is an everyday staple piece. Made with 100 per cent cashmere for a warm, lightweight and luxurious feel, it boasts a crew neckline and relaxed cut. Available in 28 colourways, all of them are discounted until 1 December.

H&M fine knit cashmere jumper: Was £119.99, now £96, Hm.com

open image in gallery ( H&M )

A chic take on a Christmas jumper, H&M has slashed its price on this fine knit cashmere jumper by 20 per cent for its Black Friday sale. Offer stellar value for money, the sub-£100 jumper is crafted from a soft, fine-knit cashmere. Featuring a round, rib-trimmed neckline, it boasts a relaxed fit with low dropped shoulders, extra-long sleeves and ribbing at the cuffs and hem for a laidback feel.

Jigsaw compact wool cashmere blend jumper: Was £99, now £74, Jigsaw-online.com

open image in gallery ( Jigsaw )

Jigsaw’s Black Friday sale treats you to 25 per cent off everything, including its excellent cashmere pieces. Knitted in a mid weight wool and cashmere blended yarn, this crew neck jumper is discounted to just £74. Cut into a slightly shorter silhouette, it’s complete with a contemporary chunky rib at neck and cuffs.

