Calling all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends of young children – Cyber Monday has landed, with deals in full flow across kids’ toys.

Following hot on the heels of Black Friday, the annual savings event has so far showcased discounts across everything from tech and laptops to TVs, gaming and more.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

Unsure where to start? Our detailed Cyber Monday shopping guides can help you navigate the thousands of deals that will be on offer from John Lewis, Amazon, Boots and more popular brands. When it comes to toys, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to tick off items on your festive shopping list for children, as some of the most popular brands are holding sales.

From Harry Potter and Marvel merch to Disney toys and big-ticket items such as Lego sets, kids’ toys see some of the biggest reductionsduring Cyber Monday. And Toys R Us, which has recently launched an online-only platform, is making it worth visiting its new website, with up to 50 per cent off everything from Play-Doh to Hot Wheels.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year’s best Cyber Monday deals on kids’ toys.

The best Cyber Monday toys 2022 deals

Lego 43202 Disney the Madrigal house building toy, dollhouse with mini-doll figures: Was £44.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

If you’re looking for a gift for a little fan of the animated musical film Encanto, following its release last year, this Lego set is sure to be a winner. Complete with spinning weathervane, waving shutters and five rooms from the fantasy film, this 587-piece build depicts the Madrigal family’s three-storey house where Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio Lego minifigures can hang out. Kids can tap into creative play with the accordion, gramophone and umbrella accessories while decorating the house with the sticker sheet included, bringing the building to life. Whether a Christmas gift or birthday treat, the Lego set is discounted right now.

Buy now

Barbie house and doll playset: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

The enduring appeal of Barbie is thanks to the imaginative fun the toy brand’s playsets offer. Reduced by 50 per cent at Argos for Cyber Monday, this doll house features 360-degree play, two storeys, four play areas and plenty of storytelling pieces. Fully furnished with signature Barbie style, the set is complete with a doll and puppy. From cooking in the kitchen to hosting a dinner party, there are hours of immersive play to be had.

Buy now

Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Revisit the place where it all began for Harry Potter, with this playset from Amazon, now with 31 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house on privet drive is complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.

Buy now

Tonies Toniebox starter set, red: Was £80, now £63.96, Johnlewis.com

(Amazon)

There’s a reason parents love Tonies so much. The Toniebox is educational, fun, and has a completely no-fuss design (and very minimal clean up). We named the Toniebox as a Best Buy in our educational toys round-up, and our reviewer praised its “intuitive design” and “clever audio system”. They even described the audio player as “the stuff of dreams for parents”. Children can get lost in a whole host of brilliant classics, allowing for accessible learning and play away from screens.

Buy now

Garmin vivofit jr 2 kids smartwatch: Was £59.99, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re the proud owner of a Garmin smartwatch, why not buy your child one to match? Made with an adjustable strap to stay comfortable as they grow, it can be operated via a parent-controlled app and can help track sleep and activity. It’s also compatible with Apple, Android and the Amazon Fire tablet, and you can use it to set chores and reminders for a little one to tick off. When we reviewed it as part of our roundup of the best smartwatches for kids, our writer said that they “loved the simplicity.” They added that it’s pitched at kids aged four and over, which was dead on, but probably has an upper age of about 12 years old.

Buy now

Magic Mixies rainbow magical misting cauldron: Was £70, now £52.50, Argos.com

(Argos)

For the aspiring magician in your life, the Magic Mixies magic cauldron is a great gift for children aged five and above. Complete with a spell book, potions, a magic wand and a furry figurine, this toy enables kids to mix a magical potion, to make an interactive pet to keep – and it has 25 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Jurassic World colossal carnotaurus toro dinosaur: Was £85, now £40, Argos.com

(Argos)

This Jurassic World-inspired dinosaur toy is less than half price this Cyber Monday and stands at over 40cm tall and 90cm long, making a big gift this Christmas for children aged four and above. The toy is also able to chomp up other mini, dinosaur figurines, in true carnivore style, before releasing its prey to play all over again.

Buy now

Peppa Pig adventures family motorhome: Was £51.99, now £38.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

If your family is in the UK, there’s a high chance one of your little ones is utterly obsessed with Peppa Pig. And it is Christmas coming up, after all, so why not treat them? This family motorhome toy is the perfect gift for a Peppa Pig fan, complete with tiny figurines of the whole family and a motorhome that kids can transport around and open up. John Lewis is offering a discount of 25 per cent, bringing the price down to just £38.99.

Buy now

Play-Doh dino crew growing tall bronto: Was £18.99, now £9.49, ToysRus.com

(ToysRUs)

If you know a child that likes arts and craft and dinosaurs, this combines the best of both worlds. Additionally, it stimulates their imagination, as kids start by hatching the baby dinosaur from its egg (by pushing hard on its tail). Then they can make it grow big and tall and decorate the finished version with bones, flowers, leaves and even a Play-Doh neck tie. Toys R Us has reduced the original price by half, making it a bargain at under £10.

Buy now

Twister: Was £20.49, now £15.36, JohnLewis.com

(John Lewis)

A family game that gets everyone up and moving, Twister is a great way to bond with those around you and get some exercise at the same time. To play, give the spinner a whirl and follow its instructions to move your hands and feet across the mat from one circle to another. Anyone who loses their balance and topples over is out. It’s guaranteed to cause laughter and a saving of 25 per cent should put a smile on your face too.

Buy now

Brio World light-up construction crane: Was £54.99, now £43.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Do your little ones love making and constructing things? This might be the gift for them this Christmas. This light-up construction crane looks just like the ones they see tearing down buildings in the street, but they can operate this one themselves. The 360-degree rotating tower includes a construction figure and three container loads they can lift up and down, using magnets. And just in time for Christmas, it’s on offer for £43.99.

Buy now

Mario Kart live: Home circuit Nintendo Switch game: Was £79.99, now £69.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Transform your home into a race track with this Mario Kart game for Nintendon Switch. For children aged six and above, this interactive game allows players to see their surroundings turned into ocean depths, sandy deserts and more as they race to win. It includes one Kart four, gates, two arrow markers and a USB charging cable and up to four users can play at once.

Buy now

Globber Elite lights folding scooter: Was £75, now £60, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Also spotted is this Globber Elite folding scooter in a funky light-up design. With 20 per cent off selected items, including this one, at Argos, it’s not hard to get into the Cyber Monday spirit. Perfect for children aged three and over, the foldable design makes it easy for kids to play with and parents to store and carry. With an adjustable four-tier height T-bar, this scooter will last the kids a few years too, making it a decent investment, and the fun LED-flashing wheels and deck will make you a popular parent. Batteries are also included – music to every mum and dad’s ears!

Buy now

Hot Wheels city ultimate garage playset: Was £124.99, now £91.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With space for 90 Hot Wheels cars parked inside, this gigantic garage set includes some pretty cool features. Ride the elevator up to the top before flying the loop, attempting the tunnel jump and avoiding the shark. With so much space it seems perfect for their ever-growing collection, and is bound to be a winner when discovered under the tree this Christmas (if it will fit, that is).

Buy now

Lego 76402 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s office set: Was £79.99, now £52.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This towering Lego set is a replica of Dumbledore’s Hogwarts office, complete with six mini figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Snape, Filch, Madam Pince and Dumblefore himself. The set contains 654 pieces and measures over 39cm tall and 19cm wide when complete. It also includes three random wizard card tiles from a collection of 16 for Harry Potter and Lego fans to collect. Thanks to its modular design, this set combines with other Lego Harry Potter sets to build a complete Hogwarts Castle.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower playset: Was £90, now £72, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This Lego set is perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts, featuring 971 pieces and eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, for building Hogwarts’ astronomy tower. For children aged nine and above, this Lego set also includes accessories such as mandrake plants, wands and a book of potions and is currently 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Marvel titan hero series seven-figure pack: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Another discounted gift set, this time featuring seven figures from the Marvel titan hero series. Each of these characters – including Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow – are 30cm tall. Accessories are also included and fans of the films and comics will be pleased to know Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer both make an appearance.

Buy now

Fisher-Price game and learn controller: Was £13.99, now £1 Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If a gift for a little one is top of the Christmas shopping list, consider this game and learn controller from Fisher-Price. Designed to look like a remote control, and suitable for babies aged 6-36 months, this toy is all about fun as well as developing motor skills. It features shaped buttons, two musical settings, clicker and toggle bumpers and a joystick to encourage fine motor play. Pop it in your basket while Amazon has slashed the price by 40 per cent.

Buy now

Lego Marvel Spider-Man and Green Goblin battle action figures set: Was £17.99, now £16.10, Waylandgames.co.uk

(Wayland Games)

This Lego set currently has 10 per cent off. Made for children aged seven and older, there are 298 pieces to create an action set of two of the biggest characters in the Marvel universe.

It includes two minifigures of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, who can battle it out from the cockpit of giant robot versions. Each action figure boasts extra-long, flexible arms and built-in weapons.

Buy now

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £139.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

At Very, there’s £78 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there are two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool.

Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Buy now

Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For children aged three and older, this Take Apart dinosaur toys for kids could help improve their dexterity. It comes with two types of screwdriver, an electric drill, trees and four dinosaurs – tyrannosaurus rex, centrosaurus, triceratops and velociraptor – which can be broken down and customised.

It’s a fun way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and problem-solving. Best of all, this kit is designed to be taken apart, so you won’t need to worry about little fingers accidentally breaking anything.

Buy now

Wizarding World Harry Potter Hogsmeade students gift set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

For Harry Potter fans, this sweet Wizarding World Harry Potter gift set is the perfect opportunity for children to go on spellbinding adventures as they play with its most famous characters.

Recreate the magic of Hogwarts with the 10 figurines – Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, Draco, Cho, Neville, Parvati and the Weasley twins, along with butterbeers, chocolate frogs and lollipops.

Buy now

Wizarding World magical minis Hogwarts castle and accessories: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

This Hogwarts playset comes with a Hermione figure and 12 accessories. It’s almost 24 inches tall and has lights and sounds, including a glowing fireplace, colour-changing Great Hall ceiling and the singing of Hogwarts house songs. There’s even a pop-open surprise, in the form of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom. A perfect gift to accompany the students gift set (was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com), and it’s currently half price.

Buy now

Twelve-in-one games table: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Why buy your children just one game this Christmas, when you could pick up a dozen for under £100? This games table has been reduced by £20 and includes different tops for playing pool, table football, push hockey, table tennis, chess, shuffleboard, cards and more. The table measures L 124cm x W 59cm x H 90cm and it also includes all the accessories you’ll need to play, such as billiard balls, an eight-piece shuffleboard set, and a table tennis set with a net, two bats and three balls.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a one-day sales event taking place on the Monday following the Black Friday sales. While it was traditionally held online and Black Friday in-store only, the two events have, for the most part, merged into one giant sale, despite many retailers rebranding their deals once Cyber Monday arrives.

When does Black Friday end 2022?

A sales event often spanning over several days and weeks, Black Friday technically ends when Cyber Monday begins. This marks the last day of the annual extravaganza, ideal for bagging a bargain before Christmas.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across toys and more offers, try the links below:

