Playstation deals for Black Friday 2024 are in full swing, and retailers such as Argos and Amazon are serving up huge sales across all things tech and gaming.

While Sony launched its Black Friday sale last week, slashing the price of products such as PlayStation 5 consoles and the PlayStation VR2 headset, it is the third-party retailers that are leading this year’s discounts so far.

Retailers such as Amazon and EE are dropping their prices on digital and disc PS5 consoles, PS5 games as well as accessories such as the DualSense wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. While Sony hasn’t cut the price of the PS5 Pro for Black Friday, the EE Store has discounted it by £36.

There are also plenty of Xbox Black Friday and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be found if you are loyal to another console. Below, I’m rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals to shop now.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals

PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk

Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The all-digital PS5 Slim console has plummeted to an all-tine low price for Black Friday, saving you a massive £80 While it doesn’t come with a disc drive, you can always add one on at a later date, plus the new PS5 Slim comes with more internal storage, so you can keep even more games on the system. It boasts the same specs as the disc edition console.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PS5 Slim disc edition console has been slashed to its all-time low price, falling to under £400 for the very first time. This model, with the ability to read Blu-Ray discs, is essential for anyone whose library of games and movies is still physical. It’s the only PS5 console that still comes with a detachable disc drive as standard – not even the PS5 Pro has one of those. “A catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox Series X.,” tech writer Steve wrote in his review.

PS5 Pro: Was £695, now £659, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

Despite only launching a week ago, the EE Store has already slashed the price of the PS5 Pro by £40 in its Black Friday sale, taking it down to just £660. Boasting 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. It also comes with 2TB of internal storage, so you can store even more games.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Here’s the first major discount I’ve ever seen on the PSVR2. The virtual reality headset turns your PlayStation 5 into an IMAX-sized cinema screen, unlocks new VR experiences in existing games, such as Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 4 and No Man’s Sky, and is home to a selection of exclusive VR titles, such as the vertigo-inducing Horizon Call of the Mountain. At £339.99, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset is cheaper than ever.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.57, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale includes a whopping discount on the PS5’s DualSense controller. The tech-heavy pad is crammed with all manner of haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers, a built-in speaker and touchpad – I doubt Sony’s turning a profit on them at £39.99. Most colourways have been discounted, so do check before you buy.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller: Was £209.99, now £179.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s pro-level controller designed with the needs of esports players in mind. The premium pad lets you tweak things to suit your playstyle, remapping controls, instantly switching between gaming profiles, and adjusting trigger sensitivities and thumbstick dead zones. As a niche product, it’s appropriately pricey but now the DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sale.

PlayStation Pulse Elite gaming headset: Was £125.15, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Designed to connect seamlessly using Sony’s proprietary PlayStation Link protocol, the Pulse Elite gaming headset delivers lossless 3D audio, studio-grade sound quality courtesy of Audeze, an AI-powered noise-cancelling boom mic and multi-point connectivity for switching between the PS5, the PlayStation Portal or any Bluetooth-capable device. It’s cheaper than ever at £104.99 in Sony’s Black Friday sale.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: Was £183.56, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

Just like the Pulse headset, the PS5’s super-sleek-looking companion earbuds use Sony’s PlayStation Link protocol to give you an unbeatable low-latency connection to your game’s audio. The PlayStation Pulse Explore buds are more compact and comfortable to wear for long sessions, though the five-hour battery life and lack of noise isolation make them less suited for general uses such as commuting. Right now, you can pick up a pair with a modest saving of £14.

Best PS5 games Black Friday deals

‘EA Sports FC 25’: Was £69.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EA )

While this 40 per cent discount on FC 25 is for the PS4 version, the game now comes with dual-entitlement, meaning you can buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost, FC 25 boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your boots, now’s the perfect time.

What shops have PS5 deals?

PlayStation has officially discounted the PlayStation 5 this Black Friday, so any good retailer should be showing you the best Black Friday pricing.

These are the prices to pay attention to: the PlayStation 5 Pro has no discount at £699.99, while the PlayStation 5 (with disc drive) is down to £419.99 and the PlayStation 5 (digital, without disc drive) is down to £324.99.

Shops in the UK have added their own discounts however. You’ll find the best deals at the following retailers.

Amazon – PS5 (digital): Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £389.99, now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk EE – PS5 (disc): Was £479.99, now £399.99, EE.co.uk

Was £479.99, now £399.99, EE.co.uk EE – PS5 Pro: Was £699, now £659, EE.co.uk

Will the Playstation Portal go on sale?

The portable PlayStation Portal isn’t on sale this Black Friday. The handheld console needs a nearby PS5 to work, and is considered a fairly niche product for PlayStation fans. There was a small £10 discount at EE earlier this week, which has now sold out, but otherwise we can only see the PlayStation Portal at full price (£199.97, Amazon.co.uk).

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best PlayStation deals

The IndyBest gaming experts have been covering Black Friday for years. The team and I track prices on the best consoles, controllers and accessories year-round, so we know how to spot a decent discount on some of the best gaming products, and we only recommend products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust.

As The Independent’s tech writer, I have reviewed a whole range of gaming consoles, VR headsets and the most-anticipated PlayStation games. This means I can spot the best deals on some of the most sought-after products on the market. If you’re hoping to snap up a new PlayStation this Black Friday, you can count on me to track down the best deals.

