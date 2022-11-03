The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save £150 on this Garmin smartwatch in the Currys Black Friday sale
The rugged, feature-packed wearable has a battery life of up to 48 days
If you’re interested in the new Apple Watch ultra (£849, Apple.com) but want to spend less on a rugged smartwatch – or use Android instead of an iPhone – we’ve found a great Black Friday deal for you.
Yes, really. Some retailers have already started their Black Friday sales, a full three weeks ahead of the big day itself, which this year falls on 25 November.
One particular deal that caught our eye is at Currys, where the Garmin fenix 6 pro smartwatch has been reduced to £299. That’s a £150 saving on its previous price, and cheaper than several other retailers.
As well as this rugged smartwatch, the early Black Friday deals from Currys also include money off Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners and Samsung televisions, as well as air fryers, coffee machines and more.
Garmin fenix 6 pro: Was £449, now £299, Currys.co.uk
More than just a smartwatch for streaming music from Spotify, sending notifications to your wrist and making contactless payments, the Garmin fenix 6 pro also comes with apps for tracking sports, sleep and exercise, a navigation system, maps of more than 2,000 ski resorts worldwide, and functions for aiding with climbing, hiking and days-long expeditions.
There’s also a hydration tracker, advanced GPS for accurate locational data, maps of more than 42,000 golf courses, and apps for optimising your body’s energy reserves – suggesting how long you need to recover after each workout.
The watch has a large, 47mm case diameter and has a display resolution of 260 x 260px. It is waterproof to 10ATM (about 100m) and battery life varies from 10 hours to a massive 48 days from a single charge, depending on how it is used and which functions are active. It has 32GB of storage, can complete contactless payments using the Garmin Pay app, and works with iPhones and Android handsets.
