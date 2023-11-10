Get discounts and savings on your favourite brands this Black Friday

Whether you’re looking to bag a last-minute deal on your next holiday, or seeking out savings on your Christmas shopping, this guide packed full of savvy savings boasts something for everyone.

Keep your four-legged friend feeling fresh

(Watermans)

As a pet owner, there’s no better feeling than seeing your four-legged friend with healthy, shiny and clean fur, and the team at Watermans have created a recipe that does just that. Thanks to the clever formula, containing black seed oil and sea buckthorn, Watermans Pet Wash has been made to sooth and enhance the appearance of fur, while its concentration of neem seed oil helps to repel fleas and ticks. What’s more, the shampoo has a bubble-gum fragrance, so your pet will be left smelling as sweet as sugar and looking their very best.

Find out more and take 20% off when you subscribe

Benefit from great savings on your next staycation

(Cottages.com)

Looking for a last-minute Christmas staycation? With over 25,000 cottages to choose from across Britain, you’re sure to find something to suit your needs on cottages.com. Options are endless, with homes to suit every budget — from pet-friendly properties that will ensure a memorable adventure for your four-legged friend, to those with hot tubs, games rooms, built-in bars, cinema rooms and even swimming pools. Whether you want to stay in leafy Surrey, or by the coast in Cornwall, cottages.com has a range of self-catering cottages that ensure total freedom throughout your stay. For a limited time only, take advantage of the cottages.com Black Friday sale, where guests can save up to 20% on breaks in 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

Book your staycation

Power all your devices on the go

(BLUETTI)

Investing in alternative energy sources can be a great way to reduce living costs while helping the environment. Enter BLUETTI, a company helping create a sustainable future through budget-saving green energy storage solutions. Built with a robust 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery and an efficient 2,000W inverter, BLUETTI’s AC200P solar generator is the ultimate reservoir of power for your smartphone, laptop, camera and even small appliances. Picture the convenience of running a 70W car fridge for 20 hours, a 1150W coffee maker or a 1100W electric grill for one and a half hours or a 40W CPAP machine (for sleep apnoea) for a remarkable 30 to 40 hours. AC200P comes with numerous AC outlets, DC ports, USB ports and two wireless charging pads for seamlessly adapting to different devices and easy charging. Furthermore, its 12V/25A RV outlet can power-up all your in-car electronics.

Find out more and browse the latest savings and deals

Plan ahead for your 2024 getaway

(Miraggio)

The run-up to Christmas can be stressful, so if you’re looking for the perfect post-Christmas pick-me-up, check out Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort in Halkidiki, Greece. Here, you can relax in healing natural spring waters at the Myrthia Thermal Spa. Children can make lasting memories at Kids’ Planet, which has an interactive amusement park, daily shows and a splash park. For those that are looking to truly unwind, there’s the resort’s private beach, with direct views over the nearby Aegean Sea, pine forests and the exclusive Marina Miraggio. At the end of a relaxing day, sample a range of exquisite foods at one of the eight on-site restaurants and bars, each showcasing a range of local ingredients. Secure your 20% off discount plus an extra 15% on seven-night stays between May and October 2024 with code BLACKFRIDAY. Children under 11 stay free and guests can also enjoy a free shared airport shuttle*. *Transfer to be communicated with the reservations department.

Book today

Let the experts look after your locks this winter

(Watermans)

Want to look your best this party season? Leave it to Watermans to take care of your locks so you can look fabulous with minimal effort while celebrating. The range is packed with natural ingredients that may help fight against common hair frustrations, including thinning hair and dullness. Its products are also 100% cosmetic and contain no medicinal ingredients, making them great for different hair types and races. Watermans has been recognised with the prestigious Queen’s Award, a symbol of trust and quality that customers can rely on.

Find out more

Reach your fitness goals faster

(NordicTrack)

Is getting fit one of your New Year’s resolutions? Achieve your goals faster with the help of NordicTrack. The brand-new Commercial 2450 boasts top trainers and terrain-matching technology, as well as the new 22-in Tilt & Pivot HD Touchscreen, which turns and pivots so you can seamlessly follow along, whether on or off the treadmill. Now, benefit from a complimentary 30-day iFIT® membership, which has elite trainers and on-demand studio sessions and workouts. iFIT® workouts incorporate AutoAdjust™ technology, which enables your new 2450 treadmill to adjust speed and incline automatically throughout your trainer-led workouts. Plus, you can track your progress with in-depth, personalised workout stats. Save up to 40% sitewide and up to £600 on the Commercial 2450 Treadmill as part of the Black Friday sale.

Learn more

Power up your next winter adventure

(Jackery)

Camping isn’t what it used to be — in a good way. You can watch Netflix under the stars, launch a drone 100ft into the air to capture dreamy landscapes, cook a showstopping feast and make barista-quality coffee. But to do all that, you need a reliable power source, which makes the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus the perfect partner for your outdoor adventures. It charges in just two hours and provides the power you need to keep your devices going when you’re camping, hiking or exploring.

Visit Jackery to find out more and browse the latest discounts, savings and offers

Reduce the signs of tiredness with this amazing supplement

(Myrkl)

Myrkl (pronounced ‘miracle’) is a food supplement designed for those who want to enjoy a great night out while still remaining productive the next day. Myrkl is the result of more than 30 years of research and development by Swedish company De Faire Medical. The formula, which could potentially boost your productivity and wellbeing, contains a blend of high-performing bacteria, L-cysteine and vitamin B12. The latter contributes to the reduction of fatigue as well as the support of normal energy-yielding metabolism, normal function of the nervous system, homocysteine metabolism, psychological function, red blood cell formulation and function of the immune system. Myrkl contains both prebiotics and probiotics and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

New customers can take 15% off their first order with code HEALTH. Valid until 31 December 2023

Let the experts look after your locks this winter

Want to look your best this party season? Leave it to Watermans to take care of your locks so you can look fabulous with minimal effort while celebrating. The range is packed with natural ingredients that may help fight against common hair frustrations, including thinning hair and dullness. Its products are also 100% cosmetic and contain no medicinal ingredients, making them great for different hair types and races. Watermans has been recognised with the prestigious Queen’s Award, a symbol of trust and quality that customers can rely on.

Find out more

Say no to dull dinners

(Places App)

Hungry for more than just delicious food? Places App is your passport to a culinary adventure like never before. Discover a world of flavours and enjoy exclusive benefits with its range of unique features. The Loyalty Stamp Feature allows users to collect stamps at their favourite eateries, unlocking special discounts and offers. Plus, the 2% cash-back scheme means avid foodies can get rewarded for every purchase, with 2% of your bill credited back to your account every time you place an order. As you explore new places to eat and revisit familiar favourites, you’ll unlock a treasure trove of perks, from free coffees to generous discounts. Download Places App and redeem your free £10 credit with no minimum spend required with code TASTY10.

Click, collect and enjoy today

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.