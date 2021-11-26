Black Friday 2021 is finally here and with it comes a huge array of discounts across tech, home appliances, fashion, beauty and much more.

Molton Brown is a brand we’ve had our eyes firmly on, and thankfully it has launched its Black Friday sale.

Found in five-star hotels and countless bathrooms worldwide, Molton Brown is one of life’s little luxuries that makes your day sweeter. Stocking everything from hand wash to haircare sets and candles, there really is something for everyone from the range.

Leaping Bunny-approved, the products are also cruelty-free, meaning no animals are tested on at any stage during the manufacturing process. That means this British-made staple is suitable for vegans and animal lovers, too.

Read on for everything you need to know about Molton Brown’s Black Friday sale, including the best deals.

Bestt Molton Black Friday deals 2021

Celebrating its 50th birthday this year, Molton Brown is offering a 25 per cent discount on almost everything on its site, including handwash sets, shower gels and reed diffusers. The sale will end on Cyber Monday, 29 November.

Standout offers include a £10 saving on the brand’s bestselling stocking filler gift set (was £40, now £30, Moltonbrown.co.uk) which is packed with bath goodies. If you’re a huge fan of the brand’s shower gels, now is the time to stock up, with generous 300ml bottles now discounted to just £16.50. We’ve got our eye on the black pepper bath and shower gel (was £22, now £16.50, Moltonbrown.co.uk) for spicing up our mornings.

The orange and bergamot aroma reeds, which featured in our best reed diffusers round-up earlier this year, is also reduced by 25 per cent (was £45, now £33.75, Moltonbrown.co.uk)

Does Molton Brown take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Molton brown is taking part in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Its Black Friday sale has started and will run across the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which falls on 29 November.

Will other retailers have deals on Molton Brown products?

Of course, being such a household name, Molton Brown products are also stocked by some of our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Very, Fenwick and Feelunique. And the good news is, all of these retailers are taking part in Black Friday, meaning there’s an even better chance of getting your hands on something from Molton Brown for less this year.

How much is Molton Brown’s Black Friday discount?

Molton Brown is offering a 25 per cent discount across a range of products on its website this Black Friday.

What is the most popular Molton Brown fragrance?

Now, this one is tricky, because everyone we know has a different favourite when it comes to the Molton Brown collection. And with bestsellers including the re-charge black pepper, coastal cypress and sea fennel, orange and bergamot and a handful more, there is no one answer.

Earlier this year we included the fiery pink pepper fine liquid handwash in our best luxury handwash round-up, and the orange and bergamot aroma reeds in our best reed diffusers round-up, so even our team here at IndyBest are fighting over this question.

And if that answer isn’t good enough, this stocking filler gift set may be the perfect buy as it includes 10 x 50ml bottles of the household favourites (£40, Moltonbrown.co.uk).

Is Molton Brown made in UK?

Yes! Founded as a hair salon at 58 South Molton Street, London, in 1971, Molton Brown is a British-born brand.

As popularity grew for the luxury hand wash and bath and body products, the founders started to produce the Molton Brown collection in their country home, Motts Hall in Elsenham. They even started to grow the herbs in their garden, and dry them out in the barn.

Today, the majority of Molton Brown’s products are still made in Elsenham, but unsurprisingly no longer in the home kitchen – the facility is just a couple of miles away from Motts Hall.

What is the original Molton Brown scent?

Introduced in 1984, the first signature scent was the ever-popular orange and bergamot, then called the orange grove bath and body. So if you’re looking for a truly authentic slice of Molton Brown, then you know what to go for. Just imagine how nice the kitchen at Motts Hall must have smelled

