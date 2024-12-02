Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With huge discounts available in the biggest annual sales event, Cyber Monday is your last chance to tick off your fashion wishlist at a fraction of the cost. When it comes to jewellery, Pandora’s Black Friday 2024 sale is continuing to offer up to 30 per cent off until midnight tonight.

From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. While the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces, its new trend-led ‘essence’ range has won the label a whole new fan base on TikTok, thanks to chunky rings, pearl drop charms and more.

Read more: Follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals live

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Pandora is treating us to up to 30 per cent off selected jewellery from its essence line, pavé collection and cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. A top tip from me – if you sign up to Pandora’s free loyalty scheme, you can get an extra 10 per cent off with the code “EXTRA10”.

Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping – and I’ve rounded up my favourite pieces below.

Best Pandora Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals

Pandora polished wave ring: Was £40, now £28, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

This simple style is ideal for minimalists or those looking to add to their stack. Finished in 14k gold plating, the ring has a subtle wave design, giving it a little extra interest, compared with a standard band. With 30 per cent off the price in Pandora’s Black Friday sale, the ring is now less than £30 and would make a great stocking filler this Christmas.

Pandora me small-link chain necklace: Was £150, now £105, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

If you’re someone who tends to be indecisive when it comes to jewellery, you’ll be pleased to know this necklace is adjustable and can be worn at two different lengths, so you can switch up your layered looks when combining it with other pieces. You can also adorn the chain with your favourite Pandora charms, of course. Thanks to this 30 per cent discount, you’ll save £45 on the price right now.

Pandora treated freshwater cultured pearl collier necklace: Was £150, now £90, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A pearl for the pearl in your life, this gold-plated chain necklace is part of Pandora’s timeless collection. It’s just as suited to layering as it is to being worn daintily on its own and, one of the brilliant things about pearls: no two are the same. So, whether it’s for you or a lucky giftee, there will be that added element of personalisation – and they needn’t know you secured 20 per cent off, either!

Pandora glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm: Was £60, now £48, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You can save 20 per cent on the TikTok-viral glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm in Pandora’s Black Friday sale. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this firefly charm features rounded glow-in-the-dark glass (it shows as white in the daylight and milky green at night) which recharges when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Meanwhile, a second silver disc reads “You light up my life.”

Pandora pave Cuban chain bracelet: Was £170, now £136, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

This timeless piece is discounted by 20 per cent in Pandora’s Black Friday sale. A lovely gift for someone this Christmas, the sterling silver bracelet features sparkling links in a chain. The top of each half circle is set with three round sparkling pavé stones, while the back of the chain is polished for extra shine. The bracelet closes with a flat, square-shaped clasp, which features an engraved Pandora logo.

Pandora engravable rectangle tag pendant: Was £45, now £31.50, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A popular pick from Pandora, this engravable pendant is the perfect way to add that extra ounce of thought to your Christmas gifts. Whether it’s to squeeze all of her kids’ names onto or, rather, for that special someone in your life with a note unique to you two, for just £31.50 you couldn’t do better on the effort front. And you’ll have your pick of gold or silver plating, too.

Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Pandora’s wishbone ring is a classic from the brand and one that I’d put good money on selling out this Black Friday. With a surround of cubic zirconia stones plus your choice of sterling silver, rose gold or gold plating, the delicate design is a top pick for stacking and, now with 20 per cent off, modestly priced for a perfect Christmas gift.

Pandora organically shaped bangle: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A sleek style, this 14-carat gold-plated bangle is characterised by a wavy profile that varies in thickness, creating a sense of movement and a subtle undulating effect. Said to be inspired by the natural lines and curves found in nature, you can stack the bangle up the arm with your other favourite bracelets and bangles. Right now, there’s 20 per cent off.

Pandora nova 14k white gold lab-grown diamond pendant necklace: Was £1,490, now £1,043, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Part of Pandora’s lab-grown diamond collection, this necklace, available in either gold or silver, is reduced by close to £450 for Black Friday. The 1-carat square princess excellent cut lab-grown diamond is set in 14k gold, and the chain can be adjusted, so you can find one of two lengths that best suits your neckline. And, with this 30 per cent discount, there’s no better time to treat someone special.

Pandora signature I-D collier pendant and necklace: Was £600, now £420, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

A more premium pick from Pandora, this 14 karat solid gold necklace is adorned with the brand name on a horseshoe-style pendant and features an ultra-fine link chain. It’s available with a matching I-D collection gold bangle (was £1,500, now £1,050, Pandora.net) and, in terms of sizing, it offers three jump rings for length and comfort versatility. Now with a £180 discount, it’s a better time than ever to treat yourself.

Pandora Game of Thrones dragon charm: Was £55, now £33, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Whether you’ve been a fan of house Targaryen since Daenerys touched down in Pentos or have recently taken interest thanks to House of The Dragon, this Game of Thrones dragon charm is a must-have for the dragon-riders out there. Set with pear-shaped red stones, this charm is inspired by the most powerful creature in the seven kingdoms, and it has 40 per cent off for Black Friday.

Pandora organically shaped heart ring: Was £90, now £72, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Hailing from Pandora’s cult essence collection, the organically shaped heart ring boasts a subtly wavy silhouette. Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver, the band splits into an imperfectly-shaped openwork heart. When worn, only the middle part of the heart touches the finger while the rest of the ring is raised. Slightly oversized, it’s a statement style for your ring stack.

Pandora moments T-bar snake chain bracelet: Was £65, now £39, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Nothing quite beats a classic, and Pandora’s snake T-bar bracelet is quintessential to the brand’s style. This sterling silver piece is sure to be eye-catching whether worn alone or with the additions of your favourite ‘Pandora Moments’ compatible charms. Delicate and simple, the snake chain is further elevated by the T-bar double-circle that secures the bracelet together.

Pandora Disney Cinderella’s carriage ring: Was £80, now £56, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

Gold and glitzy, this Pandora ring has subtle nods to Disney’s Cinderella, with its swirling openwork carriage-like shapes in 14k gold plating. The blue marquise-shaped stone really pops off against the yellow-gold tone, and sparkles beautifully in the light, surrounded by a cubic zirconia pavé, and this Black Friday, it’s 30 per cent off.

Pandora moments small charm hoop earrings: Was £45, now £36.00, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

For the silver-loving girl in your life, this pair of dainty hoops is plated with sterling and features the brand’s signature snake skin pattern. They’re now reduced by 20 per cent and, if your budget stretches it bit further, they can be paired with the brand’s regular and dangle charms for a more glamorous finish.

When will the Pandora sales end?

Pandora products have been discounted by up to 30 per cent site-wide, but you will have to hurry to snap up this deal as the jeweller’s Black Friday event will finish at midnight on Monday 2 December, otherwise known as Cyber Monday.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on clothing, accessories and more, try the links below:

Want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday intel? Our guide has everything you need to know