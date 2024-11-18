An exclusive first look at Pandora’s Black Friday 2024 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The biggest sale event in the shopping calendar, Black Friday is the time to tick off your fashion wishlist at a fraction of the cost. When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jeweller in Copenhagen before it became the bemouth name it is today.

From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Game of Thrones, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. While the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces, its new trend-led ‘essence’ range has won the label a whole new fan base on TikTok, thanks to chunky rings, pearl drop charms and more.

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other jewellery brands, and often even more so during Black Friday. Luckily for those with Pandora on their wishlist, I got an exclusive look at its 2024 offer.

Spoiler: it might be its best one yet. Launching on Sunday 24 November, Pandora is treating us to up to 30 per cent off selected jewellery from its essence line, pave collection and cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping.

From how to get early access to the best deals you’ll be able to shop, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2024.

When will the Pandora Black Friday sale start?

Pandora has confirmed that its Black Friday 2024 sale will kick off at midnight in the UK on Sunday 24 November, with the offers ending on Monday 2 December. However, My Pandora members can enjoy early access from 5am on Friday 22 November.

My Pandora is a free rewards programme that allows Pandora lovers to earn and spend points on their purchases, gain early access to events, receive a special discount when joining and a birthday treat. You can sign up any time, so I’d suggest doing so now to take advantage of the early access benefit.

The Pandora offers will be available in participating stores across the UK, while free delivery on orders of more than £75 are available online.

What Pandora Black Friday deals can we expect?

For 2024, Pandora is offering up to 30 per cent off selected items across its various lines. You’ll be able to save 20 per cent on the TikTok-viral glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm (£60, Pandora.net) and timeless pave Cuban chain bracelet (£170, Pandora.net), as well as 20 per cent off 14-carat gold pieces in the Pandora essence line.

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

This includes the organically shaped bangle (£150, Pandora.net) and the organically shaped heart ring (£90, Pandora.net).

What were the best Pandora Black Friday deals last year?

In 2023, there were discounts across the signature collection (think chain bracelets and pave earrings). You could have saved 20 per cent off the brand’s useful grey jewellery box (£30, Pandora.net) and celestial sparkling sun ring (£60, Pandora.net).

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You could also have saved 30 per cent on everything from Pandora’s playful rainbow and cloud dangle charm to charms from the Pandora Disney The Little Mermaid collection.

Best early Pandora Black Friday deals

Pandora moon and sun ring set: Was £105, now £90, Pandora.net

open image in gallery ( Pandora )

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday for a Pandora deal, with the jewellery brand slashing the price of this viral duo by £15. Hailing from Pandora’s popular Moments collection, the celestial blue sparkling moon ring is crafted from sterling silver with a crescent moon motif at the centre. Filled with deep blue pavé, the style is complete with sparkling stars. Designed for stacking or mixing up your metals day to day, there’s also a 14k gold-plated celestial sparkling sun ring included in the set, and the two rings complement one another perfectly.

