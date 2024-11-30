Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday 2024 deals are in full swing – from Argos to Amazon, retailers big and small have kicked off their sales, bringing tech and gaming deals galore. If it’s a PS5 Black Friday deal you’re searching for, you’ve come to the right place.

Sony, as well as third-party retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Very and AO, have slashed the price of the PlayStation 5 consoles, the PlayStation VR2 headset, PS5 games and even PS5 accessories, including the DualSense wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

I’ve also been busy tracking down plenty of Xbox Black Friday and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, should you be interested. Below, I’m rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals to snap up before it’s too late.

Best PS5 Black Friday deals

PS5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389.99, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

The all-digital PS5 Slim console has plummeted to an all-time low price for Black Friday, saving you a massive £80 While it doesn’t come with a disc drive, you can always add one on at a later date, plus the new PS5 Slim comes with more internal storage, so you can keep even more games on the system. It boasts the same specs as the disc edition console.

PS5 Slim disc edition: Was £479.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

The PS5 Slim disc edition console has been slashed to its all-time low price, falling to under £400 for the very first time. This model, with the ability to read Blu-Ray discs, is essential for anyone whose library of games and movies is still physical. It’s the only PS5 console that still comes with a detachable disc drive as standard – not even the PS5 Pro has one of those. “A catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox Series X.,” tech writer Steve wrote in his review.

PS5 Pro: Was £695, now £659, EE.co.uk

Despite only launching a week ago, the EE Store has already slashed the price of the PS5 Pro by £40 in its Black Friday sale, taking it down to just £659. Boasting 8K graphics, more internal memory, improved ray tracing and upscaling through Sony’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology, it’s a powerhouse of a games console, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water. It also comes with 2TB of internal storage, so you can store even more games.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s the first major discount I’ve ever seen on the PSVR2. The virtual reality headset turns your PlayStation 5 into an IMAX-sized cinema screen, unlocks new VR experiences in existing games, such as Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 4 and No Man’s Sky, and is home to a selection of exclusive VR titles, such as the vertigo-inducing Horizon Call of the Mountain. At £339, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset is cheaper than ever.

PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: Was £62.48, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale includes a whopping discount on the PS5’s DualSense controller. The tech-heavy pad is crammed with all manner of haptic feedback motors, dynamic triggers, a built-in speaker and a touchpad – I doubt Sony’s turning a profit on them at £39.99. Most colourways have been discounted, so do check before you buy.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller: Was £209.99, now £179.97, Amazon.co.uk

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s pro-level controller designed with the needs of esports players in mind. The premium pad lets you tweak things to suit your playstyle, remapping controls, instantly switching between gaming profiles, and adjusting trigger sensitivities and thumbstick dead zones. As a niche product, it’s appropriately pricey but now the DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever in the Black Friday sale.

PlayStation Pulse Elite gaming headset: Was £129.99, now £100, Very.co.uk

Designed to connect seamlessly using Sony’s proprietary PlayStation Link protocol, the Pulse Elite gaming headset delivers lossless 3D audio, studio-grade sound quality courtesy of Audeze, an AI-powered noise-cancelling boom mic and multi-point connectivity for switching between the PS5, the PlayStation Portal or any Bluetooth-capable device. It’s now reduced to £100 in Very’s Black Friday sale.

PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: Was £183.28, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Just like the Pulse headset, the PS5’s super-sleek-looking companion earbuds use Sony’s PlayStation Link protocol to give you an unbeatable low-latency connection to your game’s audio. The PlayStation Pulse Explore buds are more compact and comfortable to wear for long sessions, though the five-hour battery life and lack of noise isolation make them less suited for general uses such as commuting. Right now, you can pick up a pair with a modest saving of 19 per cent.

Seagate 2TB game drive for PS4/PS5: Was £79.94, now £62.99, Amazon.co.uk

This officially licensed external hard drive is built by Seagate, one of the most trusted names in data storage. Designed to match the PlayStation 5 with its stark white looks and blue LED lighting, the passport-sized drive is also compatible with the PlayStation 4. There’s 2TB of storage, which means less time spent uninstalling games to make room for new ones.

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB M.2 SSD: Was £402.07, now £129.25, Amazon.co.uk

Save a massive 68 per cent on Western Digital’s WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD for the PS5. With an integrated heatsink, it’ll always run at peak performance. You can load up games directly from the SSD with minimal lag, low latency and short load times with speeds up to 7,300 MB/s. If you’re running out of space on your PS5, this 2TB drive will be plenty enough for all your AAA games.

Best PS5 games Black Friday deals

‘EA Sports FC 25’: Was £69.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

While this 43 per cent discount on FC 25 is for the PS4 version, the game now comes with dual-entitlement, meaning you can buy the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost, FC 25 boasts the biggest shake-up to the Fifa franchise in years. This isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits. There’s a new game mode, a new FC IQ system, new player roles, better tactical options and new game mechanics. If you haven’t yet laced up your boots, now’s the perfect time.

‘Returnal’: Was £59.99, now £31.99, Currys.co.uk

Returnal was one of the PS5’s earliest exclusives when it was first introduced, and has been a sought-after game in the roguelike genre. Gaming expert Jasper Pickering described the game in his review as having “stunning visuals” and “fast-paced gameplay”. “Players take control of Selene as she crashes her spaceship on the planet Atropos,” he wrote. “Every time she dies, time loops back to the point of impact and she must find a way to survive long enough and escape the planet.”

