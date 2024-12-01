Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Responsible for taking shapewear high-fashion, Kim Kardashian’s label Skims has been a go-to for elevated basics since its debut in 2019. If you’re looking for an excuse to stock up on its essentials, the brand’s first-ever sitewide sale is in full swing for Black Friday but be quick, as it promises to end on Cyber Monday (2 December).

Joining the likes of Pandora, Mango, Lululemon, Nike, New Look and Damson Madder, the Skims Black Friday sale has up to 50 per cent off clothing and lingerie.

From second-skin underwear and sculpting bodysuits to plush loungewear and everyday T-shirts, the brand’s mission is to create high-quality shapewear that’s fully inclusive (its pieces come in sizes XXS-5X), practical and stylish. A rare opportunity to shop bras, track pants, long-sleeve tops and more at discounted prices, now’s the time to buy into the hype.

Among the many discounts, there are some savings that really stand out. You can currently shop the viral ‘fits everybody’ dress for half price. With countless videos on TikTok praising the universally flattering fit of the garment, I took the plunge and invested a few years ago. If you’re looking to add Skims’s pieces to your wardrobe, keep reading for the best of the sale.

Read more: Best Black Friday 2024 deals – follow live

Skims fits everybody long slip dress: Was £80, now £40, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

One of IndyBest’s favourite shapewear, strapless bras, thermals and comfortable lingerie brands, Skims comes with strong fashion-editor approval. The brand’s ‘fits everybody’ long slip dress is a bestseller for good reason, and it’s reduced from £80 to just £40. The form-fitting style is super flattering, with a double-lined silhouette that smooths and defines your figure. The straps are adjustable so you can customise the fit around the bust while the polyamide and elastane blend fabric is super soft and stretchy against skin. I’ve styled my dress with everything from sandals in the evening on holiday to kitten heels and an oversized blazer for dinner. With winter here, layer it under chunky knits with boots, for a daytime look.

Skims fits everybody T-shirt: Was £48, now £24, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

The perfect T-shirt is here, and it's from Skims. Said to feature silky-soft fabric with impressive stretching powers, this T-shirt is ready to be that staple in the back of your wardrobe that you keep reaching for time and time again. Right now, you can get yours in a limited edition colourway for just £24, or you can opt for the classic cocoa or onyx options, which have a discount of £10.

Skims fits everybody lace triangle onesie: Was £74, now £38, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Whether you’re wearing it for lounging, working out, or when layering, this triangle onesie is half price for Black Friday, and comes in a limited edition onyx rosebud print. Sizes XXS through to 3X are available, and the fit is said to be true to size, thanks to the classic Skims stretch fabric and adjustable elastic back straps. In winter, layer this onesie with a chunky knit and midi skirt, or pair it with an oversized shirt and sandals in the summer.

Skims soft smoothing seamless legging: Was £66, now £34, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

A great pair of leggings are essential in every wardrobe but finding a pair that isn’t see-through or bobbly can be a tricky task. This pair is touted as being ultra-soft, flattering and opaque, and currently has 50 per cent off in six limited edition colourways.

Skims weightless scoop bra: Was £60, now £30, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Crafted from Skims's new 3D woven knit foam, this weightless scoop bra is designed to keep you comfortable and supported, while giving a sexy shape. Currently, it's half price in the Black Friday sale, at just £30 a pop. You can choose from 10 classic shades and three limited edition colourways, in sizes 30A to 44G.

Skims cotton rib boxer: Was £36, now £26, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

These buttery-soft cotton boxers are like his, but better. Long enough to wear under short skirts (or even on their own during summer), these boxers come in a huge range of colours, and size options from XXS to 4X. Sizes and colourways are selling out, so be quick if you want to get a pair (or two).

Skims essential crew-neck long-sleeve bodysuit: Was £78, now £54, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

The kind of sculpting staples Skims is famed for, this crew-neck bodysuit was praised for its upper-body control in IndyBest’s guide to the best shapewear. Fashion writer Emily said: “The seamless design is super flattering, and unless you’re desperate for extra lift, you shouldn’t need to wear a bra with this,” – that’s how supported she felt.

Looking for more fashion bargains? Check out our guide to the Astrid & Miyu Black Friday sale