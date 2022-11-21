Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Currys is one of the UK’s biggest retailers when it comes to home electronics and kitchen appliances, which means we always like to keep a close eye on the retailer during the festive season.

We’ve got a full guide for all the best deals we’ve spotted at the retailer, but one particular deal we found was too good to miss, now the Black Friday sales are beginning to kick off in earnest.

One particular category we’re fond of is air fryers – a handy appliance that not only cooks food more cost effectively compared with a conventional oven but also does so with less fat, meaning healthier food options.

Which is why we were happy to spot an air fryer deal from one of our favourite brands in the Currys Black Friday sale. The model in question is part of the actifry range, which boasts up to nine different cooking modes.

To find out how to save money on a Tefal air fryer, keep reading below.

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Air fryers have been one of the must-have products in 2022, thanks to their ability to cook food with less fat quickly, while being more energy efficient than other appliances. A similar Tefal actifry model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, so we’re certain that this extra large model is up to the task.

Right now, there’s a saving of £100 at Currys, making this an excellent purchase for all your home-cooking needs.

