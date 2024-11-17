Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Ordinary’s annual Slowvember campaign has arrived, discounting hardworking, honest and affordable products just in time for Christmas. Beginning on 1 November, the brand’s campaign was created to encourage consumers to think about what they buy during the Black Friday period, giving them a longer amount of time to consider their purchases, instead of panic buying. You won’t find fluctuating prices in The Ordinary’s shops or online, in fact, Deciem, the innovator behind The Ordinary, closes all shops on Black Friday. Instead, the 23 per cent discount remains consistent throughout November, ending on 6 December.

Being a big fan of The Ordinary, it is a great time to stock up on the products I can’t go without, or try something new that’s been calling my name. The brand is known for creating affordable, ingredient-led formulas that address numerous skin concerns. I’d recommend using the brand’s regimen-building tool to find out just what your skin needs so that the purchases you make will go to good use.

I’m not alone in my love for the brand, as it’s also an IndyBest favourite, with many products featuring the tried-and-tested guides, including the natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides formula, which bagged first place in our guide to the best moisturisers for dry skin.

With just three weeks left to shop the Slowvember campaign, I’ve pulled together a list of my favourite picks that I wouldn’t hesitate to buy – with or without the discount.

The Ordinary natural moisturizing factors + HA: Was £6.10, now £4.70, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

The Ordinary's natural moisturizing factors + HA was one of the first products I tried from the brand, initially drawn in by the affordable price. But don’t be fooled by the low price of this moisturiser, as it’s a great product. Much of the skin on my face is on the drier side, and when the weather changes, it gets more severe, so a hardworking moisturiser is essential. Cruelty-free and vegan, each tube is packed with hydrating and protecting ingredients – fatty acids to support the skin’s lipid barrier, hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and help plump the skin, and amino acids along with other natural moisturising factors to prevent water loss in the skin. Whenever I’m looking for a great everyday moisturiser that I know I can rely on, I’ll reach for this. If I need something a little richer and replenishing, I’ll stock up on the natural moisturizing factors + phytoceramides, which have nearly four times more moisturising emollients.

The Ordinary squalane + amino acids lip balm: Was £8.50, now £6.54, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

A relatively new product, launching earlier this year, the squalane + amino acids lip balm is The Ordinary’s first multi-use hydration balm, and boy is it a great one. I suffer from eczema on my lips and find that if I’m not on top of keeping them moisturised, I pay the price for a few weeks. Hydrating squalane features alongside a blend of amino acids, so not only are the lips hit with immediate hydration relief, but the moisture is sealed in. Plus, it always helps when the packaging is super cute.

The Ordinary saccharomyces ferment 30% milky toner: Was £12.40, now £9.55, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

When my skin needs a gentle exfoliation The Ordinary's milky toner does the trick, every time. If I've got a patch of pesky eczema, I focus on a more gentle skincare routine – and this toner does a great job at skin smoothing. The texture is very water-like, and absorbs beautifully in the skin, without leaving a sticky residue behind. Powerful enough to smooth the skin texture and irregularities, after a week or so of using this product, I find my skin to be more radiant and soft, which is not a pairing you find all that often with exfoliants.

The Ordinary salicylic acid 0.5% body serum: Was £14.30, now £11.01, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

Offering a surface-level exfoliation, this body serum encourages the natural shedding of dead cells and works to clear the skin of dirt and debris. Although the skin on my body tends to be relatively smooth, I do get occasional bumps when my hormones fluctuate, and keratosis pilaris (KP) around my knees. I prefer to be targeted when using acid products and find that the nozzle applicator is really handy for ensuring precise application. Part of the three-product range that marks the brand’s first foray into bodycare, the salicylic body serum is easily my favourite of the bunch, and I find my skin to be less congested and softer within just a few days of use.

The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser: Was £11.10, now £8.55, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

Foaming cleansers certainly have a bit of a reputation for being drying, stripping the skin and leaving your face with that tight, squeaky feeling. But this gem from The Ordinary is not that. I use it for the second cleanse in my routine, just to get any final bits of the day’s dirt off my skin. The gel-like texture foams up thanks to the gentle formulation of glucoside, a mild agent that is known for its ability to reduce fine lines and preserve the skin's natural hydration.

The Ordinary multi-peptide lash and brow serum: Was £14.20, now £10.93, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

Eyelash and eyebrow serums can be pricey. After a silly decision to thin my eyebrows out in the Noughties, I’m still in a battle to grow their thickness. I've been really impressed with the results from The Ordinary's multi-peptide lash and brow serum, which is a lightweight, non-sticky formula. I apply the serum morning and night and don’t have to worry about being too sparing in my use because of its comparatively low cost. The product's quality is hard to believe because of its price tag, but I’ve also noticed a significant impact on brow hair growth and lash thickness after around six weeks of use.

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 (with ceramides): Was £8.80, now £6.78, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

I was always a lover of The Ordinary's original hyaluronic acid, but when the brand created a new formulation to include ceramides, I realised that I couldn’t go back – this was even better. This hyaluronic acid serum works hard to hydrate and smooth, plus there’s the added benefit of ceramides to protect my skin barrier. After a few weeks of use, I notice that my skin’s elasticity is improved, and feels more plump.

The Ordinary soothing and barrier support serum: Was £17.30, now £13.32, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

Despite still holding an affordable price tag, this is one of the brand’s more expensive products. A multi-active solution designed to repair the skin barrier, soothe and reduce redness, the serum is jam-packed with multiple vitamins, phytotechnologies and lipids. Vitamin B12 is the ingredient to thank for the serum's pink hue, and supports the skin barrier by reducing dryness, while the niacinamide works alongside to smooth and promote hydration. It’s a real hero product for me, and each time I use it I’m amazed at how many concerns it targets.

The Ordinary glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner: Was £7.70, now £5.93, Theordinary.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary )

Working to smooth, even out skin tone and leave the complexion more luminous, this exfoliating toner is not a product that I use all the time. But, when I need an extra bit of help with skin exfoliation and could do with a radiance boost, it's one of the products I turn to time and time again. After a nasty spot has left a bit of discolouration, or if I notice a patch of sun damage, this water-based toner takes care of resurfacing my skin, leaving it looking suitably glowy.

When does The Ordinary’s Black Friday sale start in 2024?

The Ordinary does Black Friday a bit differently from the rest, offering you a 23 per cent discount on all products throughout the entire month of November until 6 December, in a campaign coined Slowvember. The discount can be shopped both in-store and online, with already affordably priced products being reduced even further.

