Toniebox finally goes on sale for Black Friday

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is almost here (mark your calendars for Friday 28 November), and for parents like me, it’s the perfect time to tick off those pricier Christmas gifts – like the ever-popular Toniebox.

This little audio wonder is a hit with kids of all ages, from babies discovering their first songs to older children enjoying independent listening. It’s screen-free, easy enough for toddlers to use on their own, and comes with adorable character figures (known as Tonies) that bring stories and music to life. It’s no wonder it’s an IndyBest favourite, appearing in nearly every one of our age-based gift guides for children – often topping the list.

As a parent to a three-year-old myself, I can attest to just how loved this tiny box is. My daughter got her Toniebox for her first birthday and still uses it daily – it’s perfect for bedtime wind-downs, quiet play, or keeping her entertained on long car journeys.

And for Black Friday Tonies is offering 20 per cent off everything, plus a free gift on orders over £20. Keep reading for my top picks.

Best Tonies Black Friday deals

Tonies Toniebox 2: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Tonies.com

( Toniebox )

The Toniebox 2 is designed so that it can be used by younger children and adds smart bedtime and wake-up features, plus a dynamic rainbow light ring and compatibility with interactive Tonieplay games, while still working with all existing Tonie figures.

Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.” She added that it’s a gift that’s “built to last” and will “help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood”.

Tonies Toniebox 2 starter set: Was £99, now £79.99, Boots.com

( Tonies )

Another great saving on the new Toniebox 2, Boots is offering the chance to snap up the latest version of the audio player alongside Creative Tonie. You can also use the code “TONIES4” at checkout to save an additional 20 per cent when buying a Toniebox and four selected characters. If you want even more figures, use the code “TONIES6” to choose six characters and 20 per cent off.

Tonies Paddington Bear: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Boots.com

( Tonies )

The ‎Tonies Paddington Bear figure currently has 20 per cent off at Boots, making it a great value pick for kids. The figurine includes A Bear Called Paddington, which is the first in a series of novels written by Michael Bond, and is narrated for Tonies by Stephen Fry. It’s perfect for bedtime, car rides, or independent playtime.

Tonies Disney ‘The Incredibles’: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Tonies.com

( Tonies )

Looking for a fun new Tonie for your little one? This Disney The Incredibles figure is now reduced. Just pop Mr Incredible onto a Toniebox, and kids can dive into 60 minutes of storytelling magic about the crime-fighting superhero family as they set out to save the world while keeping their true identities a secret.

Tonies Peppa Pig George Pig audio figure: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Tonies.com

( Tonies )

Got a little Peppa Pig fan at home? The Tonies George Pig figure is a must-have. Just pop George onto a Toniebox and let the fun begin – kids get nearly an hour of adventures with Peppa, George, and their friends, packed with music, voices, and silly sound effects. Any Peppa fan will be thrilled to hear their favourite characters come to life.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday, 28 November, with the sales event running through the weekend to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, the deals season tends to start much earlier, with the first offers landing from the start of November.

