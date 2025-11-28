Toniebox Black Friday sale is here, and it includes free gifts

If you’re shopping for little ones this Christmas, I’ve found the best Black Friday deal on the much-loved Toniebox.

From babies learning their first nursery rhymes to older children who prefer independent listening, children of all ages love this clever audio player. It ticks a lot of boxes too – it’s screen-free, easy enough for toddlers to use on their own, and comes with a huge range of character figures (known as Tonies) that bring stories and music to life. Year after year, it’s an IndyBest favourite and features in almost every one of our age-based gift guides for children – often taking the top spot.

As a parent to a three-year-old myself, I can attest to how loved the little box is. My daughter received her Toniebox for her first birthday and not a day goes by where she doesn’t use it – it’s a go-to for winding down at bedtime, quiet play or keeping her entertained while travelling. Now’s a great chance to save as for Black Friday, as Tonies is offering 20 per cent off everything, plus a free gift on orders over £20. Keep reading for my top picks.

Best Tonies Black Friday deals

Tonies Toniebox 2: Was £94.99, now £75.99, Tonies.com

( Toniebox )

The Toniebox 2 is designed so that it can be used by younger children and adds smart bedtime and wake-up features, plus a dynamic rainbow light ring and compatibility with interactive Tonieplay games, while still working with all existing Tonie figures.

Parenting writer Katie Byrne chose the Toniebox 2 as her best gift for babies, writing: “New for 2025, the Toniebox 2 feels like the ultimate blend of fun and function for babies, encouraging them from an early age to enjoy listening to stories, as well as providing soothing comfort at bedtime.” She added that it’s a gift that’s “built to last” and will “help keep your baby entertained well into their childhood”.

When you buy the audio player direct from Tonies, you get a free character figure included. This varies depending on stock but when I added the Toniebox 2 to my basket, I got a marty the monkey figure for free, which guides your little ones through mindful moment exercises.

Tonies Toniebox 2 starter set: Was £99, now £79.99, Boots.com

( Tonies )

Another great saving on the new Toniebox 2, Boots is offering the chance to snap up the latest version of the audio player alongside Creative Tonie. You can also use the code “TONIES4” at checkout to save an additional 20 per cent when buying a Toniebox and four selected characters. If you want even more figures, use the code “TONIES6” to choose six characters and 20 per cent off.

Tonies Paddington Bear: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Boots.com

( Tonies )

The ‎Tonies Paddington Bear figure currently has 20 per cent off at Boots, making it a great value pick for kids. The figurine includes A Bear Called Paddington, which is the first in a series of novels written by Michael Bond, and is narrated for Tonies by Stephen Fry. It’s perfect for bedtime, car rides, or independent playtime.

Tonies 'The Gruffalo': Was £14.99, now £11.99, Boots.com

( Boots )

This deal on the Gruffalo’s Tonies character saves 20 per cent at Boots – but if you’re buying a Toniebox alongside it, you could save an additional 20 per cent, bringing the price down to £9.59. For those that aren’t familiar, The Gruffalo is author Julia Donaldson’s best-selling picture book that follows the journey of a mouse who imagines up a monster to protect himself from bigger woodland creatures. In her review of the best gifts for three-year-olds, parenting expert Luciana Bellini put The Gruffalo Tonie to the test on her little one’s Toniebox. “The Gruffalo Tonie is the brand’s bestseller for three-year-olds, and we can confirm it went down a storm with our mini tester,” she wrote.

Tonies Disney ‘The Incredibles’: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Tonies.com

( Tonies )

Looking for a fun new Tonie for your little one? This Disney The Incredibles figure is now reduced. Just pop Mr Incredible onto a Toniebox, and kids can dive into 60 minutes of storytelling magic about the crime-fighting superhero family as they set out to save the world while keeping their true identities a secret.

Tonies Peppa Pig George Pig audio figure: Was £14.99, now £11.99, Tonies.com

( Tonies )

Got a little Peppa Pig fan at home? The Tonies George Pig figure is a must-have. Just pop George onto a Toniebox and let the fun begin – kids get nearly an hour of adventures with Peppa, George, and their friends, packed with music, voices, and silly sound effects. Any Peppa fan will be thrilled to hear their favourite characters come to life.

Tonies Disney Winnie the Pooh audio figure: £14.99, now £11.25, Currys.com

( Tonies )

Suitable for ages three and above, this adaptation of A.A.Milne’s classic tale of Winnie the Pooh as he hunts for more of his favourite snack, honey, is simply delightful. The adorable hand-painted Winnie the Pooh Tonies figure plays approximately 32 minutes; ideal as a comforting bedtime story.

