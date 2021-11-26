Black Friday has arrived and there’s money to be saved on a huge range of products – including smartphone contracts from Vodafone.

The network has a range of offers available, saving customers money on their monthly phone bills while including unlimited minutes and texts, plus a healthy dose of super-speedy 5G data.

While most Black Friday deals are a one-time thing, saving you money at the point of purchase, discounts from the likes of Vodafone can work differently. In many cases, these see the monthly bill lowered for the duration of your phone contract, saving you money over the course of 12 or even 24 months.

You should also look out for networks throwing in free extras to encourage you to sign on the dotted line. Sometimes a smart speaker will be included for free, and in the past we’ve even seen laptops and games consoles thrown in to further sweeten the deal.

Officially kicking off on 26 November and running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like the Vodafone one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Was £42 per month, now £17 per month when you trade in, Vodafone.co.uk

(Samsung)

You can save a total of £600 on a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G over two years with this Black Friday deal from Vodafone. Just trade in an iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 lite, S10+ or S10e to reduce your airtime bill to £8 per month. Add that to a 36 month phone plan costing £9 per month with a £29 upfront cost and you’ve got a giant discount on the most powerful Android phone you can buy.

Buy now

iPhone 12 pro max: Was £56 per month, now £28 per month when you trade in, Vodafone.co.uk

(Apple)

Vodafone has a deal nested within a deal this weekend. The airtime portion of a 24 month iPhone 12 pro max contract has already been cut from £33 to £20 per month for Black Friday. Now, when you trade in an iPhone 11 pro or iPhone 11 pro max you can save another £15 per month, meaning you pay just £28 per month for two years (plus £19 upfront for your new phone). That adds up to a saving of £504 over the course of your contract.

Buy now

SIM-only deal with unlimited 5G data: Was £30 per month, now £20 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

(Vodafone)

Never worry about hitting your data cap again with this unlimited data deal from Vodafone. Sign up to a 24 month contract and you can save £10 per month on a SIM-only plan with unlimited texts, minutes and as much high-speed 5G data as you can eat. For comparison, rival carrier giffgaff charges £35 per month for its unlimited 5G data SIM.

Buy now

