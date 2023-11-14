Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Xbox Series X is one of the best gaming consoles ever made. It’s powerful, lightning-fast and offers an unbeatable gaming experience, thanks to Xbox Game Pass. The biggest drawback? Its price.

Ever since I started reporting on the great Xbox Series X stock shortage of 2021 and 2022, I’ve been patiently waiting for the Xbox to come down in price. But discounts have been few and far between.

In fact, in July this year, the Xbox series X became even more expensive, when Microsoft decided to follow in the footsteps of rival Sony, bumping up the price of the flagship console by £30 (to £480).

But the deal I’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Three years after its launch, Microsoft has discounted the console by a huge £70, seeing the Xbox Series X plummet to the lowest price I’ve ever seen it, ahead of Black Friday.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £409.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. In this early Black Friday deal, you can save £70 on the next-generation console.

