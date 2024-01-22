Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are arguably few better activities during the winter months than curling up with a good book next to a roaring fire.

From crime capers to romantic fiction, cold days offer ample opportunity to tick off your reading pile. And luckily for those searching for a new page-turner, Amazon has slashed its price on its popular book subscription: Kindle unlimited.

While the service would usually set you back £9.49 a month, Amazon is helping you get through January with two months of Kindle unlimited for free.

Giving you access to more than two million books, magazines and audiobooks on any device with the Kindle app, it’s perfect for bookworms looking to save on their reading or listening.

If you’d like every book imaginable available at the touch of a button, here’s how to take advantage of Amazon’s January Kindle unlimited offer.

Amazon Kindle unlimited, two months: Was £18.98, now free, Amazon.co.uk

Kindle unlimited gives you access to more than two million titles, as well as thousands of audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. And even if you don’t own a Kindle ereader, you can enjoy the subscription on the Kindle app on your phone or tablet.

While usually you’d have to purchase books, audiobooks and magazines individually, Kindle unlimited’s blanket subscription rate gives you complete access (just like Netflix).

From classics like Pride & Prejudice and Harry Potter to modern bestsellers like Everything I Know About Love or Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow, the subscription lets you enjoy reads at a fraction of the cost.

While Kindle unlimited would usually set you back £9.49 a month, you can enjoy it for free for two months thanks to Amazon’s January deal.

