I’ve listened to hundreds of audiobooks – here are my 21 favourites

Immersing you in other worlds, vividly imagined characters or incredible true stories, the best audiobooks have never been so popular. From A-list actors narrating romantic novels to tell-all memoirs read by the writers themselves, the industry is booming. In the UK last year, bookworms spent a record £268m on audiobooks, according to the Publishers Association.

It’s easy to see the appeal. Unlike a book, audiobooks can entertain you while you do other tasks. For many, audiobooks go hand in hand with chores like walking the dog, housework or skincare routines. They occupy a side of the brain that’s busy doing something else, bringing entertainment and education to almost any task.

The favourite fiction genres are crime, thriller and fantasy. Richard Osman’s latest cosy crime caper, We Solve Murders, is consistently in the audiobook charts, while Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing uses multiple actors to throw you right into its mythical land of dragons.

Non-fiction is one of the fastest-growing genres, with memoirs, self-help guides, history books and biographies all proving popular. Clips of Prince Harry narrating his memoir Spare went viral, while Matthew Perry’s 2022 autobiography is a poignant listen after the actor’s death. “Miranda Hart’s I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You has been a recent stand-out and works particularly well in audio,” says Richard Lennon, Audio Publisher at Penguin Random House UK. “There’s something about hearing it performed in her own voice that’s really moving.”

There are plenty of ways to read audiobooks, too. The prevailing app is Amazon Audible, which has 800 thousand titles, and starts at £5.99 per month. However, there are also single-purchase options from Apple Books and Google Audiobooks, as well as the audiobooks included in Spotify Premium.

That’s all well and good, but there are thousands of options out there. If you’re looking to widen your listening or embrace the spoken word for the very first time, I’ve rounded up the best audiobooks to download in 2025. I’ve been an avid audiobook listener for years, so here’s some book inspiration to get you started, from memoirs to fiction.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester specialises in reviewing books. From the best books to pack for your summer holidays to new releases and novellas, she has her finger on the pulse when it comes to both debut authors and acclaimed writers. She knows what makes a gripping, moving or important story, whether it’s a romantic comedy or historical drama. She loves books of every genre, from romance and satire to mystery and crime, so there will be a book for every taste in her roundups.

The best audiobooks for 2025 are: