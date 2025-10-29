The upcoming book-to-screen adaptations I’m most excited about

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Some of the best and biggest movies ever made were adapted from a book, from The Shawshank Redemption to The Godfather, or The Hunger Games and Harry Potter series. Novels offer a wealth of source material, thanks to complex characters and well-crafted plots.

Hollywood’s most acclaimed screenwriters are constantly scanning The New York Times or Sunday Times bestseller lists for an Oscar-worthy script – be it an adaption of Edward Berger’s Conclave (last year’s winner) or Percival Everett’s American Fiction.

In the mainstream, Reece Witherspoon has adapted dozens of her book club picks for the screen – including Big Little Lies, Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six – through her Hello Sunshine production company. TikTok viral authors like Coleen Hoover (It Ends With Us), Sarah J Maas (A Court of Thorns and Roses) and E. Lockhart (We Were Liars) are also catnip for filmmakers looking for their next flick.

Whether you’re a ‘romantasy’ obsessive or a literary fiction fan, if you’re anything like me, you’ve already cast the characters, imagined the landscape and visualised the plot twists after turning the final page of a good novel. That’s why the upcoming book-to-screen adaptions for 2025 and 2026 have got me reaching for my popcorn.

From Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses, a forbidden romance set during the troubles, to Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s life, the most anticipated movies and TV shows all draw on literary inspiration.

These are my 6 favourite books that can be read in less than a day