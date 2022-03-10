The International Booker Prize 2022 longlist has been revealed, just days after the Women’s Prize for Fiction’s 16-strong list was announced. This signals that we are very much back in literary award season, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Last year, David Diop became the first French author to win the International Booker with his second novel At Night All Blood is Black (£7.05, Amazon.co.uk) – a story that draws on his Senegalese great grandfather’s silence about his experiences in the First World War to explore the emotional agony of the front line.

And this year’s line-up is as diverse as ever. The panel of five judges had the task of whittling a stellar line-up of 135 submissions down to just 13. The selected titles are translated from 11 languages from 12 different countries, with a novel translated from Hindi featuring for the first time ever.

It’s also good news for independent publishers too, which have dominated this year’s line-up. The list spans a dazzling range of fiction and covers everything from queer identity and youth to bullying and mental health.

The beauty of this particular award is that it’s open to fiction written in any language, with the only prerequisite being it must have been translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland in the past year. Its global nature means it offers the perfect way to discover a full range of different languages, perspectives, cultures, characters and insights.

The shortlist will be announced on 7 April, but you’ll have to wait until 26 April for the winner. Until then, we’ve rounded up the entire International Booker Prize 2022 longlist to help you decide which one to read first.