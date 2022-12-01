Calling all parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles – December has arrived and now Christmas is just a few short weeks away.

Following hot on the heels of Black Friday, the holiday season is now upon us, and it’s time to finish off those Christmas shopping lists. Black Friday was, as ever, a great time to pick up bargains, but if you’re still on the hunt for the best deals on toys this Christmas, we’re here to help.

Unsure where to start? Our detailed Christmas shopping guides can help you navigate the best deals from John Lewis, Amazon, Boots and others. When it comes to toys, these last few weeks of the year are a great time to tick off items on your festive shopping list for children, and you might even find some of this year’s must-have toys are discounted before the big day itself.

From Harry Potter and Marvel merch to Disney toys and big-ticket items such as Lego sets, we’ll be posting the best kids’ toys deals here in the run-up to Christmas. Plus, Toys R Us, which has recently launched an online-only platform, is making it worth visiting its new website, with great deals expected on everything from Play-Doh to Hot Wheels.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the best deals on kids’ toys for Christmas 2022.

Read more:

The best toy deals for Christmas 2022

Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Revisit the place where it all began for Harry Potter, with this playset available from Amazon, now with 31 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house on privet drive is complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and, using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.

Buy now

Little Tikes wooden kitchen: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Perfect for young culinary stars, this Little Tikes wooden kitchen is reduced by almost 50 per cent for Cyber Monday. Helping to encourage imaginative play, the toy kitchen features a main oven with cooker dials, a microwave, sink, clock and kitchen utensils, including a frying pan, chopping board and a food crate for storage. Suitably for kids aged three and upwards, there’s hours of foodie fun to be had.

Buy now

Lego 42143 Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3: Was £389.99, now £289.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

We all know big Lego kits can be expensive, but when there’s 26 per cent off, we can’t help but get excited. This massive kit contains more than 3,700 pieces and builds a 1:8 scale Ferrari Daytona SP3, complete with opening doors and detailed engine bay.

Buy now

Garmin vivofit jr 2 kids smartwatch: Was £59.99, now £39, Very.co.uk

(Very)

If you’re the proud owner of a Garmin smartwatch, why not buy your child one to match? Made with an adjustable strap to stay comfortable as they grow, it can be operated via a parent-controlled app and can help track sleep and activity. It’s also compatible with Apple, Android and the Amazon Fire tablet, and you can use it to set chores and reminders for a little one to tick off. When we reviewed it as part of our roundup of the best smartwatches for kids, our writer said that they “loved the simplicity.” They added that it’s pitched at kids aged four and over, which was dead on, but probably has an upper age of about 12 years old.

Buy now

Play-Doh dino crew growing tall bronto: Was £18.99, now £9.49, ToysRus.com

(ToysRUs)

If you know a child that likes arts and craft and dinosaurs, this combines the best of both worlds. Additionally, it stimulates their imagination, as kids start by hatching the baby dinosaur from its egg (by pushing hard on its tail). Then they can make it grow big and tall and decorate the finished version with bones, flowers, leaves and even a Play-Doh neck tie. Toys R Us has reduced the original price by half, making it a bargain at under £10.

Buy now

Twister: Was £20.49, now £12.30, Thetoyshop.com

(John Lewis)

A family game that gets everyone up and moving, Twister is a great way to bond with those around you and get some exercise at the same time. To play, give the spinner a whirl and follow its instructions to move your hands and feet across the mat from one circle to another. Anyone who loses their balance and topples over is out. It’s guaranteed to cause laughter and a saving of £8 should put a smile on your face too.

Buy now

Brio World light-up construction crane: Was £54.99, now £45.93, Amazon.com

(Brio)

Do your little ones love making and constructing things? This might be the gift for them this Christmas. This light-up construction crane looks just like the ones they see tearing down buildings in the street, but they can operate this one themselves. The 360-degree rotating tower includes a construction figure and three container loads they can lift up and down, using magnets. And just in time for Christmas, it’s on offer for £45.93.

Buy now

Vanplay take-apart construction vehicles: Was £28.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Vanplay)

Here’s a 32 per cent discount on an excavator vehicle contraction toy kit. For children aged three to five, the kit can be used to build six different vehicles, from bulldozers and dumper trucks to a road roller and a cement mixer.

Buy now

Mario Kart live: Home circuit Nintendo Switch game: Was £86.45, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Transform your home into a race track with this Mario Kart game for Nintendon Switch. For children aged six and above, this interactive game allows players to see their surroundings turned into ocean depths, sandy deserts and more as they race to win. It includes one Kart four, gates, two arrow markers and a USB charging cable and up to four users can play at once.

Buy now

Globber Elite lights folding scooter: Was £75, now £60, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

Perfect for children aged three and over, the foldable design makes it easy for kids to play with and parents to store and carry. With an adjustable four-tier height T-bar, this scooter will last the kids a few years too, making it a decent investment, and the fun LED-flashing wheels and deck will make you a popular parent. Batteries are also included – music to every mum and dad’s ears.

Buy now

Lego 76402 Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s office set: Was £79.99, now £53, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

This towering Lego set is a replica of Dumbledore’s Hogwarts office, complete with six mini figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Snape, Filch, Madam Pince and Dumblefore himself. The set contains 654 pieces and measures over 39cm tall and 19cm wide when complete. It also includes three random wizard card tiles from a collection of 16 for Harry Potter and Lego fans to collect. Thanks to its modular design, this set combines with other Lego Harry Potter sets to build a complete Hogwarts Castle.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower playset: Was £90, now £70, Studio.co.uk

(Argos)

This Lego set is perfect for Harry Potter enthusiasts, featuring 971 pieces and eight minifigures, including Harry, Hermione and Ron, for building Hogwarts’ astronomy tower. For children aged nine and above, this Lego set also includes accessories such as mandrake plants, wands and a book of potions and is currently 20 per cent off.

Buy now

Marvel titan hero series seven-figure pack: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Another discounted gift set, this time featuring seven figures from the Marvel titan hero series. Each of these characters – including Captain America, Black Panther, Loki, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Widow – are 30cm tall. Accessories are also included and fans of the films and comics will be pleased to know Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer both make an appearance.

Buy now

Fisher-Price game and learn controller: Was £13.99, now £7.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If a gift for a little one is top of the Christmas shopping list, consider this game-and-learn controller from Fisher-Price. Designed to look like a gamepad and suitable for babies aged 6-36 months, this toy is all about fun as well as developing motor skills. It features shaped buttons, two musical settings, clicker and toggle bumpers and a joystick to encourage fine motor play. Pop it in your basket while Amazon has slashed the price by an impressive 46 per cent.

Buy now

Kidkraft uptown dollhouse: Was £217.99, now £139.99, Very.co.uk

(Kidkraft)

At Very, there’s £78 to save on this Kidkraft Uptown Dollhouse. With everything you need for imaginative play, there are two towers and outdoor areas too, featuring a rooftop patio and an expandable backyard with a pool.

Inside, however, is where the real fun begins – there’s a rooftop staircase, a skylight and a gliding elevator that spans three floors. And that’s not to mention the 36-piece accessory pack, including a light-up lamp and keyboard that plays music.

Buy now

Wizarding World Harry Potter Hogsmeade students gift set: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

(Argos)

For Harry Potter fans, this sweet Wizarding World Harry Potter gift set is the perfect opportunity for children to go on spellbinding adventures as they play with its most famous characters.

Recreate the magic of Hogwarts with the 10 figurines – Harry, Ron, Hermione, Luna, Draco, Cho, Neville, Parvati and the Weasley twins, along with butterbeers, chocolate frogs and lollipops.

Buy now

Wizarding World magical minis Hogwarts castle and accessories: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

This Hogwarts playset comes with a Hermione figure and 12 accessories. It’s almost 24 inches tall and has lights and sounds, including a glowing fireplace, colour-changing Great Hall ceiling and the singing of Hogwarts house songs. There’s even a pop-open surprise, in the form of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom. A perfect gift to accompany the students gift set (was £49.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com), and it’s currently half price.

Buy now

Twelve-in-one games table: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths Toys)

Why buy your children just one game this Christmas, when you could pick up a dozen for under £100? This games table has been reduced by £20 and includes different tops for playing pool, table football, push hockey, table tennis, chess, shuffleboard, cards and more. The table measures L 124cm x W 59cm x H 90cm and it also includes all the accessories you’ll need to play, such as billiard balls, an eight-piece shuffleboard set, and a table tennis set with a net, two bats and three balls.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts across toys and more offers, try the links below: